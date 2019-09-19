/C O R R E C T I O N -- Make Up For Ever/

In the news release, MAKE UP FOR EVER, in the Presence of the President and CEO Garbrielle Rodriguez, Is Celebrating Its Make Up Artist Collective With the Artists Rock! Event in Paris From September 18th to 20th, 2019, issued 19-Sep-2019 by Make Up For Ever over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the name in the headline should read "Gabrielle Rodriguez" rather than as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Embark on the journey and discover the biggest co-creation live event ever

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAKE UP FOR EVER is THE brand of professional makeup artists. Since its creation, Dany Sanz, Founder of MAKE UP FOR EVER, has always collaborated with them and over the years has built a complementary strong relationship to foster makeup innovations. To this day, the makeup artists collective works hand-in-hand with scientists to co-create high-performance and high impact cosmetic products and accessories for all men and women. MAKE UP FOR EVER aims to inspire and empower everyone to go a step further and find their personal edge.

Proud of its symbiosis with makeup artists, the brand wants to celebrate their artistic universe and continue the amplification of co-creation and self-expression.

MAKE UP FOR EVER introduces the hottest new international Artists Rock! event putting the spotlight on 21 influential makeup artists of all over the globe, from the Middle East, Asia, China, Europe, USA, reaching 100 million fans worldwide. These renowned guests are coming together and taking center stage to live an exciting educational experience that will take MAKE UP FOR EVER's mission worldwide.

A THREE-DAY JOURNEY ALL ABOUT CO-CREATION, INSPIRATION AND ARTISTRY

This unforgettable global event is taking place from September 18th to 20th in Paris, the place where it all began for MAKE UP FOR EVER. During this three-day journey, the makeup artist collective will strengthen the partnership with the brand and elevate their craft while helping change the world of beauty, as we know it.

During the first day, the guests will be welcomed in an art gallery as a nod to the brand's strong art DNA. They will participate in three workshops focusing on the iconic Ultra HD franchise. Among other activities, our MAKE UP FOR EVER tribe will teach them how to create custom concealer shades and share pro routines to connect with the brand's expertise.

The following two days will take place at 5 Rue la Boétie where MAKE UP FOR EVER's first boutique is situated, as well as Dany Sanz's historical workplace and laboratory. This is a place completely devoted to makeup artists and their craft, aiming to proudly represent and enhance their incredible value. The focus will be on topics retracing MAKE UP FOR EVER's history such as a bodypainting session, a heritage workshop presented by Dany Sanz herself and a Top-Secret workshop to co-create the new generation of products. Stay tuned!

THE "ARTISTS ROCK" EVENT: WORLDWIDE COLLECTIVE OF MAKEUP ARTISTS TAKE CENTER STAGE!

