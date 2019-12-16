Changsha IFS and Medicom Toy Come Together for the Very First Changsha Edition BE@RBRICK

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioning itself in the intersection of art, fashion, culture, and fun, MEDICOM TOY has recently released a new 400% & 100% limited edition BE@RBRICK boxset -- for the very first time in collaboration with Changsha IFS, the fashion landmark of Central China to celebrate the 2019 Christmas.

Meanwhile, running in conjunction with the Changsha IFS shopping mall, the very first BE@RBRICK PLANET Exhibition in China has been launched to the public from now until 31 December 2019 to get everyone into the holiday spirit of Christmas by creating an imaginative journey through time and place.

To prepare the first BE@RBRICK PLANET Exhibition in China this Christmas, Changsha IFS and Medicom Toy have been joining forces to create a special BE@RBRICK figure exclusively for the event. Adopting the signature bear silhouette, the Changsha IFS version was inspired by the idea of "turning the bear into part of the city", and as such, it features a pattern of crayfish, one of the most iconic dishes of Changsha, on a fully transparent finish.

Running from now to 31 December 2019, a series of exciting campaigns bring the visitors on a journey through the fantasy BE@RBRICK PLANET. A 5-meter high statue of Changsha IFS BE@RBRICK is erected in the middle of the main installation, surrounding with interactive installations packed with loads of festive fun.

In addition to the amazing entertainment, the BE@BRICK pop up store is definitely another highlight for many during the holiday season. While the exhibition features 52 pieces of iconic limited edition 1000% BE@BRICK that cannot be purchased, a selection of exclusive BE@BRICK merchandise is available only at the pop up store during the event period.

