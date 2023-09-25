Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:17 Frana in Val Formazza, rintracciato corpo di uno dei due dispersi

13:09 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, anche Lino Banfi tra i concorrenti

13:04 Messina Denaro, chi sarà l'erede del boss?

13:03 Basilicata, Bardi: "Dimezzate le famiglie in povertà energetica"

12:55 Juve-Lecce, Allegri: "Inter, Milan e Napoli sono superiori"

12:44 Grande Fratello 2023, oggi 25 settembre quinta puntata: il primo eliminato, anticipazioni

12:38 Migranti Italia, Ue: "Cauzione per evitare Cpr? Va decisa caso per caso"

12:37 Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano studenti tornano in tenda davanti alle università

12:32 La chef stellata: "Camilla a tavola? Una persona semplice"

12:31 Ken Follett, esce 'Le armi della luce': quinto capitolo della saga di Kingsbridge

12:23 Super Bowl, Usher star dell'Halftime Show: l'annuncio

12:07 Migranti, eurodeputato Csu Ferber: "Ong pull factor, simpatizzo con Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Aokang, China's Top Men's Shoe Brand Unveils New Collections at Milan Fashion Week

23 settembre 2023 | 20.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aokang Shoes Sales Co., Ltd ("Aokang"), China's No.1 men's footwear brand, is unveiling the new "Juexing" limited collection, which translates into "awakening," at the show under the theme of "Jue", which is appearing at the iconic Milan Fashion Week. Aokang is the first Chinese footwear brand showcasing its collections at Milan Fashion Week.

As part of the side events at Milan Fashion Week, Aokang collaborated with renowned Chinese calligrapher artist Zhu Jingyi to stage the spectacular runway show "JueXingZhongGuo", which means "Awakening China", centering on Chinese water ink art. Zhu wowed the audiences with an impressive calligraphy performance, Aokang also released a Milan Fashion Week limited edition sneaker co-branded with Zhu.

The collection is jointly designed by Italian creative footwear designer Mirco Scoccia, who previously designed for Bottega Veneta. With this collection, Aokang is introducing a new product concept to the market – Athletic Leather Shoes for business and comfort, combining a wide and stylish external silhouette, a high-fashion leather upper, and a comfortable, soft, and flexible sneaker sole:

The "Juexing" footwear collection with superior comfort highlights Aokang's globally leading, self-developed technology with a national invention patent – the dual-circulation, infinite breathability system that leverages the three core technologies of nanotechnology, microporous, and microencapsulation technologies.

Scoccia said the "Juexing" collection as a symbol of comfort , that a good design is creating self-expression with comfort as the foundation. Aokang's commitment to innovating more comfortable leather athletic footwear also showed the world the awakening and confidence of Chinese brand.

"Aokang is very happy to be the first Chinese footwear brand to launch at Milan Fashion Week, and looking ahead, we will continue to bring comfortable footwear products that meet the consumers' expectations fully," said Wang Chen, Vice President of Aokang.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219303/Wang_Chen_vice_president_Aokang_writes_eyes_a_dragon_painted.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aokang-chinas-top-mens-shoe-brand-unveils-new-collections-at-milan-fashion-week-301936883.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Collections at Milan appearing at at Milan
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto Matteo Messina Denaro, disposta l'autopsia
News to go
Morte Messina Denaro, Salvatore Borsellino: "Si porta suoi terribili segreti nella tomba"
News to go
Caro-scuola, taglio netto delle spese da parte delle famiglie italiane
News to go
Covid e vaccino, in arrivo quasi 1 milione di dosi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni oggi e domani
News to go
In Italia 2,2 milioni di famiglie in povertà energetica
News to go
Migranti, in Sicilia prima struttura di trattenimento per richiedenti asilo
News to go
Napolitano, il Papa a sorpresa alla camera ardente
News to go
Lavoro domestico, aumenta spesa colf e badanti
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Concentrare risorse sulle cose importanti"
News to go
Guardian: "Pianura Padana una delle zone più inquinate d'Europa"
News to go
Migranti, Papa: "Basta alimentare paure di invasione"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza