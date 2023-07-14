Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Luglio 2023
09:58
comunicato stampa

Jelenew Makes Debut at OutDoor at ISPO, the Big Show with a Wide Range of Products and the Message to Empower Female Cyclists

14 luglio 2023 | 05.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelenew made an indelible debut at several key premier industry events for outdoor sports. Jelenew showcased its innovative range of cycling apparel tailored exclusively for women and reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women in the world of cycling.

From Munich, Germany, to Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah, Jelenew showcases innovations that apply couture technique to cycling apparel for women who love sports all over the world - the highest standards of skill and aesthetics from the world of dressmaking.

June 4th- June 6th, Jelenew attended OutDoor by ISPO at Munich, Europe's largest outdoor trade fair and international platform for future-oriented sports brands. Cycling enthusiasts and industry professionals visited Jelenew's booth. Local and international organizations and media such as Intershop, UCI, Fashion Report, etc showed great interest and gave high praise to Jelenew's innovative products.

June 8th- June 11th, Jelenew attended the Big Gear Show in Denver, Colorado, a multi-category outdoor trade show that showcases up-and-coming gear for specialty retailers, media, and consumers alike. Jelenew representatives took a close look at next season's gears and innovations and exchanged ideas with brands and industry leaders on the prospect of cycling and women's sports.

June 19th- June 21th, Jelenew attended the Outdoor Retailer in Salt Lake City, Utah, North America's largest trade show for the outdoor industry. Jelenew showcased its bib shorts, base layers, and jerseys featuring its latest CurveTec protective technology.

Slindy Lee, the CEO of Jelenew, expressed her excitement about the brand's debut at multiple key events for outdoor brands, stating, "This has been a fruitful month. We are thrilled to showcase Jelenew's innovative products and powerful message internationally. Our goal is to create a cycling culture that celebrates and empowers female riders. We believe that every woman deserves apparel designed specifically for her, enabling her to excel in both performance and style."

The beginning as Jelenew continues to expand the horizon of women's cycling.

About Jelenew:

Jelenew was founded in 2021 with the aim of creating inclusive high-quality women's cycling apparel suitable for both outdoor and indoor activities. Its garments are designed to adapt seamlessly to various active settings while also being versatile enough for everyday wear, whether it's for running, Pilates, walking, or other activities. Jelenew's key point of difference is its proprietary technology CurveTec™ inspired by French haute couture design using draped tailoring and form-fitting design supporting key muscle groups, especially during the active motion of pedaling. Specifically, this technology provides maximum mobility for a female physique CurveTec enhances the cycling experience by supporting the core, lower back, shoulders, hips, and thighs. Jelenew is committed to empowering women by partnering with key non-profit organizations around the U.S. that support women and help them become the best version of themselves.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jelenew-makes-debut-at-outdoor-at-ispo-the-big-show-with-a-wide-range-of-products-and-the-message-to-empower-female-cyclists-301877279.html

