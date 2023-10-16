Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 22:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:52 Attacco a Bruxelles, Belgio-Svezia sospesa: killer verso lo stadio?

21:44 Attentato Bruxelles, il killer: "Io combattente di Allah, ho vendicato musulmani" - Video

21:35 Attacco a Bruxelles, le immagini: gli spari del killer, la fuga dei passanti - Video

20:55 Attentato a Bruxelles, morti due svedesi: "Killer ha gridato Allah Akbar"

20:36 Patrick Zaki: "Sono contro qualsiasi violenza"

20:10 Manovra 2024, misure per 28 miliardi: governo punta la metà su buste paga

19:58 Blackrock fa volare Bitcoin, 'colpa' di una fake news: cosa è successo

19:57 Trovato morto Prieto Lopez, 18enne calciatore del Cordoba

19:43 Mazraoui: "La Palestina deve vincere". Il Bayern Monaco si arrabbia

19:40 Scommesse calcio, Tonali e Zaniolo in procura nei prossimi giorni

19:36 Treno con eurodeputati finisce a Disneyland e non a Strasburgo

19:27 Pensioni 2024, quali sono le novità nella Manovra

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

N4XT Experiences Elevates LA Fashion Week 2023 Through Esteemed Lineup of Partners, Designers, and the Launch of LAFW Society

16 ottobre 2023 | 15.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Fashion Week (LAFW), a globally recognized platform for designers and brands, is thrilled to announce the lineup of official partners for this year's event. Landing in the heart of Hollywood on October 18-22 at NYA Studios, LAFW is dedicated to showcasing the diverse and dynamic style of Los Angeles while fostering emerging talents with the theme: "Empowering Designers, Empowering Dreams". This remarkable event, under the visionary leadership of N4XT Experiences, transcends the conventional fashion week concept, blending fashion, beauty, technology, and sustainability with inclusivity at its core.

LAFW would like to extend a welcome to all of their partners whose support has made this season's incredible programming possible. Among them are prominent brands such as Lancôme, SAP, SAP.iO, De Beers Group, Citi, %Arabica, Mercedes Benz of Los Angeles and PATH with official media partner, The Los Angeles Times and hospitality partners, Dream Hollywoodand The West Hollywood EDITION.

LAFW's partners are instrumental in elevating the wide range of programming scheduled for this October – from highly anticipated runway shows to engaging panel discussions to exclusive, star-studded afterparties. This year LAFW will introduce a debut concept from N4XT Experiences, Beautylab – an innovative physical installation showcasing the latest advancements in beauty technology and sustainability in collaboration with Lancôme. The installation will spotlight Lancôme's Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream.

Part of the transformation and elevation of LAFW through N4XT is the SAP immersive and interactive tent which will be part of the overall programming. This state of the art retail experience will include participating designers each day with opportunities for attendees to engage with these brands and shop their collections. LAFW 2023 will also feature cutting-edge, immersive digital showcases, including SAP.iO with strategic partners BigThinx, who will create virtual fashion experiences with selected designers.

LAFW has curated an exceptional roster of designers and brands this season, including the lineup with Imitation of Christ as the opening show, Theophilio, Luis De Javier, Sergio Hudson, BruceGlen, Neon Cowboys, Advisry, TOMBOGO, Demobaza, Sami Miro Vintage, Gypsy Sport, Claude Kameni, The Blonds, Tadashi Shoji, Cristina Nitopi, Kwame Adusei, Simkhai, Saintwoods, and No Sesso as the closing runway show.

N4XT remains dedicated to its four fundamental pillars – fashion, beauty, technology, and sustainability – as well its commitment to inclusivity which runs through every facet of N4XT's programming and event calendar. N4XT and its co-founders – Ciarra Pardo, Imad Izemrane, Marcus Ticotin, andKeith Abell – look forward to an exciting and transformative season, which would not be possible without the incredible contributions from our partners, designers and team.

For more information please contact Chapter 2: Hanna Magstadt, hanna@chapter2agency.com.

IG: @LAFWwww.LAFW.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247235/LAFW_by_N4XT_Experiences_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/n4xt-experiences-elevates-la-fashion-week-2023-through-esteemed-lineup-of-partners-designers-and-the-launch-of-lafw-society-301957535.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza fashion week concept blending fashion visionary leadership of N4XT Experiences this year's event
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, truffe ad anziani: cinque arresti
News to go
Olio, Coldiretti: "Produzione giù, prezzo +42%"
News to go
Russia-Cina, incontro Putin-Xi mercoledì
News to go
Caivano, Cdm delibera scioglimento Comune
News to go
Ue aumenta di 50 milioni gli aiuti per Gaza
News to go
Fao: "Sprecare meno acqua in ogni attività"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Cento euro di più in busta paga redditi medio-bassi"
News to go
Monte Bianco, Bonomi: "Un po' di programmazione non guasterebbe"
News to go
Elezioni Polonia, Ue non commenta
News to go
Caltagirone, preside arrestato per violenza sessuale
News to go
Israele-Hamas, nuovi radi a Gaza: ultime news
News to go
Israele, nuovo appello del Papa per la pace


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza