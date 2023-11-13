Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:30 A Roma la Lpg week, una settimana di eventi dedicati al Gpl

14:21 Xi Jinping 'l'americano', il ritorno a San Francisco del leader cinese

14:08 Gina Lollobrigida, factotum Piazzolla condannato a 3 anni

14:01 Critiche al film 'Ferrari', la star Adam Driver manda 'affanc...' il pubblico

13:59 Ricky Tognazzi: "A 'Ballando con le Stelle' ho perso... 10 chili"

13:50 Covid, antivirali e terapie: ecco le nuove linee guida sul trattamento del virus

13:45 Manovra 2024, Bonomi: "E' ragionevole, ma incompleta: manca strategia di crescita"

13:29 Calenda, forum all'Adnkronos: "Riforme? Male. Sciopero? È diritto ma sembra politico. Pd? Ostaggio del M5S"

12:43 Il granchio blu arriva alla Camera, showcooking e degustazione domani a Montecitorio

12:39 Università, Mattarella: "Alloggi studenti questione di primaria importanza"

12:25 Covid, con nuove varianti malattia meno grave: cosa dice l'Oms

12:11 Belen e l'anello di diamanti, si sposa?

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Study confirms powerful effects of Lumenato® on improving skin structure and enhancing beauty from within

13 novembre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study recently published in Dermatologic Therapy found that Lycored's Lumenato® contains protective qualities that improve the skin barrier, collagen and ceramide condition after 12 weeks of daily supplementation.

Sourced from Lycored's golden tomatoes, Lumenato is made up of colorless carotenoids including beta-carotene, zeta-carotene, phytoene and phytofluene, and healthy lipids, that together create an ideal microenvironment for skin structure support. These nutrients are carefully calibrated to improve skin barrier function from the inside out. As the largest separator between a human body and the outside environment, healthy skin barrier function is crucial for keeping harmful external elements like pollution or bacteria away. A healthy skin barrier also improves moisture retention and trans epidermal water loss (TEWL), which as a result, improves skin appearance and elasticity and promotes faster healing from damaging factors like UV.

To understand the benefits of Lumenato on skin structure, 59 healthy women between ages 35-55 of varying ethnicities (Caucasian, Latino) and skin types (II, III, IV) were studied. The women had a baseline TEWL of ≥12G/M2/Hr and were split into two groups to receive Lumenato soft gel capsules (10mg total carotenoids) or placebo soft gel capsules (pure glycerin) for 12 weeks, daily.

After three months, results showed significant improvements over the placebo across skin barrier strength, firmness and elasticity. With Lumenato supplementation participants saw a 10.4% reduction in TEWL, while skin barrier strength improved by 59.9%, meaning more resilient, supple and radiant skin. Skin firmness and elasticity also improved by 9.34%, and 11.6%, respectively, which is visible through a decrease in fine lines, wrinkles and skin sagging.

These results reinforce the positive impacts of Lumenato on skin structure shown by two previous studies, which found similar improvements in skin elasticity, firmness, brightness, wrinkles and more.1Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Claims and Clinical Affairs at Lycored states, "The benefits of Lumenato start on the inside and work their way to the skin's surface. It not only improves internal systems like collagen and ceramide protection but ripples outward to the skin barrier for skin radiance and glow. Since a majority of the population deals with skin barrier disturbances during winter or summer, we're pleased to learn that this unique carotenoid formulation is promising to support health and enhance beauty from within after only three months."

View the full study at: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/srt.13504

About LycoredLycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

ContactKatie HillPadilla+1 480 285 8148katie.hill@padillaco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016732/4396019/Lycored_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/study-confirms-powerful-effects-of-lumenato-on-improving-skin-structure-and-enhancing-beauty-from-within-301984357.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza skin barrier skin naziskin beauty
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Su 30 mld misure espansive solo 9,4% a imprese"
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, venerdì Italia- Macedonia del Nord
News to go
'Ndrangheta in Liguria, 26 arresti
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Idf: catturati oltre 20 miliziani Hamas
News to go
Indi Gregory, Meloni: "Fatto il possibile ma non è bastato"
News to go
Salari, le donne guadagnano 8mila euro in meno
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Tasse, quasi la metà degli italiani non dichiara redditi
News to go
Tornano sole e caldo sull'Italia: le previsioni
News to go
Nassiriya 20 anni dopo, l'omaggio ai 19 italiani uccisi nella strage
News to go
Agricoltura 'verde', via libera agli aiuti di Stato: ecco per chi
News to go
Meloni agli italiani: "Volete decidere o continuare a guardare?"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza