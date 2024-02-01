Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

'Multi-Energy ORLEN. The Company's Growth from 2016 to 2023' - how ORLEN made it to the top

01 febbraio 2024 | 12.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Within an eight-year span, ORLEN has grown to become the largest company in the CEE region. The Group now not only plays a pivotal role in ensuring the region's fuel and energy security but is also vigorously pursuing an ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality. The report 'Multi-Energy ORLEN. The Company's Growth from 2016 to 2023' showcases the key initiatives that have established ORLEN as a frontrunner in the energy transition.

"Since the commencement of my mission at the ORLEN Group, I have operated under the steadfast belief that mediocrity is not an option. I can now proudly say that, through collective efforts, we have successfully secured our place as a fully-fledged member of the premier league of Europe's major players," evaluates Daniel Obajtek, CEO of ORLEN SA.

The successfully completed mergers with LOTOS, PGNiG, and Energa have laid the foundation for building a multi-energy group with diversified operations – ranging from upstream activities to crude oil processing and energy production, and up to comprehensive wholesale and retail business. As a result, ORLEN has become a corporate group with a potential comparable to that of other major European companies in its sector, such as Repsol or ENI.

Thanks to the completed mergers and effective building of business relations across the globe, ORLEN was able to maintain stable supplies to customers throughout the pandemic and following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. During this time, the company broke away from its legacy dependence on Russian crude oil, which as recently as 2015, accounted for nearly 100% of the oil reaching the ORLEN Group's refineries. ORLEN has also successfully diversified natural gas supplies to Poland.

ORLEN, as the first fuel and energy group in the CEE region, has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. That is why, over the last eight years, the company has been investing intensively in green energy assets, including Poland's first offshore wind farm, Baltic Power, with a capacity of 1.2 GW to be commissioned in 2026.

The Group's capital expenditure in 2023-2030 is planned to reach a total of PLN 320 billion, of which as much as 40% will be allocated specifically to projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Link to the report: orlen.pl/multi-utility-orlen-report.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multi-energy-orlen-the-companys-growth-from-2016-to-2023--how-orlen-made-it-to-the-top-302050541.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente CEE region energy security but Comunità economica europea compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Dispositivi connessi, aumenta l'uso
News to go
Istat-Bankitalia: nel 2022 ricchezza netta famiglie scesa dell'1,7%
News to go
Boom di viaggi in aereo verso l'Italia nel 2023: accolti oltre 197 milioni di passeggeri
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, nuovo scambio di prigionieri
News to go
Israele-Hamas, a che punto sono le trattative per la tregua
News to go
Sandra Milo, a Roma l'ultimo saluto tra fan e tanti artisti
News to go
Capri, sequestrata la biblioteca: volumi di inestimabile valore tenuti tra muffa e calcinacci
News to go
Alzheimer, test potrebbe rilevare malattia 15 anni prima
News to go
Percezione della corruzione, Italia al 42° posto su 180 Paesi
News to go
Capo della Polizia: "Incremento casi antisemitismo, dopo 7 ottobre 200 episodi"
News to go
Turismo straniero, boom spesa in bar e ristoranti: 13,8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Migranti, Oim: da inizio 2024 già 100 morti nel Mediterraneo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza