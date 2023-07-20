Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Coldplay di nuovo in concerto in Italia, due date a Roma nel 2024

Tajani: "Ruolo determinante Italia per grazia Zaki, nessun baratto su Regeni"

Offrono notizie su Messina Denaro, maresciallo ai domiciliari e giornalista indagato

Ancora caldo record sull'Italia con Caronte, previsioni meteo di oggi

Appalti, Palermo (Acea): "Protocollo col ministero dell'Interno pone il gruppo all'avanguardia sulla legalità"

Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Italia d'oro nella staffetta mista

Iraq, proteste per rogo Corano: assaltata ambasciata svedese a Baghdad

Patrick Zaki torna oggi in Italia, fine di un incubo lungo tre anni

Russia minaccia navi dirette verso Ucraina. Zelensky: "Tutti nel mirino di Putin"

Caldo record in Italia, oggi 18 città da bollino rosso. Al Nord tregua meteo

Salvini e la foto con Meloni: "Avanti, insieme, sempre"

Incidente a Castellamonte, autopompa dei vigili fuori strada: morto pompiere

Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nearly 80% of Doctors Worldwide Mistakenly Believe Nicotine Causes Lung Cancer, Thwarting Efforts to Help One Billion Smokers Quit

20 luglio 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Survey of more than 15,000 physicians in 11 countries uncovers need for further educationThe Foundation for a Smoke-Free World invites researchers to propose new analysis & educational programs 

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant majority of doctors across the globe mistakenly attributes the negative health consequences of smoking to nicotine, directly jeopardizing advancements made in helping smokers quit, a survey funded by a Foundation for a Smoke-Free World grant has found.

Sermo, an independent platform and leader in actionable healthcare professional insights, surveyed more than 15,000 doctors online in 11 countries (China, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom, and the United States).

While an average of 87% of doctors at least moderately agree helping patients quit smoking is a priority, it is troubling that on average 74% mistakenly believe nicotine causes a range of illnesses from lung cancer to COPD.

These results raise serious concerns about doctors' ability to equip patients who smoke with the most accurate and effective advice on how to quit. This misperception could account for the fact that on average only about half of the doctors (55% on average) recommend over the counter nicotine replacement therapy to aid patients with smoking reduction or cessation.

"It is imperative that doctors get the proper training to learn the facts about nicotine and tobacco harm reduction options that can help their smoking patients quit," said Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, Director of Health and Science Research, Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. "With more than 7 million smokers dying annually from smoking-related diseases worldwide, many lives can be saved if doctors become more knowledgeable about the cessation tools available."  

Dr. Jed Rose, President and CEO of Rose Research Center (RRC) and co-inventor of the nicotine patch, said, "Patients look to doctors for trusted health advice. Therefore, it is vital that doctors provide accurate, current advice to smokers about the health risks of smoking cigarettes compared to using products that deliver nicotine without combustion."

RRC is a research facility based in Raleigh, NC that specializes in tobacco dependence research, including research on smokers, addiction, smoking cessation, tobacco harm reduction and the use of other tobacco products. RRC is a Foundation for a Smoke-Free World grantee.

Even though there is near unanimity in the healthcare community that combustion, more than nicotine, is what leads to the negative health consequences from smoking, the Doctors' Survey uncovered that:

Although these misperceptions are alarming, on average 81% of the physicians surveyed are at least moderately interested in training focused on smoking cessation and tobacco harm reduction.

The survey, which was conducted in 2022, also found that while doctors' conversations with patients who smoke focus on the health benefits of cutting down or quitting (73% on average, globally) and the health risks of continuing (73% on average, globally), a comparatively small number of physicians – just over half (56% on average, globally) on average - recommend cutting down on the amount of smokable tobacco products and less than half of doctors (48% on average, globally) help patients develop a plan to quit.

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World invites researchers to submit proposals to further analyze the Doctors' Survey findings and propose programs that would help improve doctors' fluency about smoking cessation and tobacco harm reduction. Researchers interested in submitting a proposal should contact support@smokefreeworld.org. The Doctors' Survey findings can be accessed on the Foundation's website at www.smokefreeworld.org/doctorssurvey2022/

About the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is an independent, U.S. nonprofit 501(c)(3) grantmaking organization with the purpose of improving global health by ending smoking in this generation. The Foundation supports its mission through three broad categories of work: Health and Science Research; Agricultural Diversification; and Industry Transformation. Funded by annual gifts from PMI Global Services Inc. ("PMI"), the Foundation is independent from PMI and operates in a manner that ensures its independence from any commercial entity. For more information about the Foundation, please visit www.smokefreeworld.org

Media InquiriesFor further information, please contact:Paul Harrison at Actum LLC on pharrison@actumllc.com or +44 7711 976 655, orMiran Hassan at Actum LLC on mhassan@actumllc.com or +44 7931 004 003.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158061/Nicotine_Lung_Cancer_Bar_Chart_37_Infographic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158062/Physicians_Training_Doctors__Survey__2__35_Infographic.jpg

