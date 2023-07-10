Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:54
comunicato stampa

NetBet Italy Partners with ESA Gaming

10 luglio 2023 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROME, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy - a popular online casino - is pleased to announce a ground-breaking partnership with ESA Gaming, a prominent provider of innovative casino games. This collaboration brings a fresh wave of entertainment to NetBet’s Italian players, offering an enhanced gaming experience with the introduction of the ESA Gaming’s EasySwipe™ game library.

NetBet Italy has consistently been at the forefront of delivering exceptional online gaming experiences, and this partnership with ESA Gaming further solidifies their commitment to providing players with the best online casino experience. By joining forces with ESA Gaming, NetBet Italy continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality games, ensuring that players have access to the latest and most thrilling offerings in the industry.

As part of this partnership, NetBet Italy will integrate ESA Gaming's highly popular games, including Fruit Staxx, Joker Poker, and Egyptian Reels, into its platform. These engaging titles have garnered a strong following among players worldwide and are known for their captivating gameplay, immersive graphics, and exciting features.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with ESA Gaming and introduce their thrilling games to our Italian players. NetBet Italy has always been dedicated to providing the best gaming experience, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. We are confident that our new games such as Fruit Staxx, Joker Poker, and Egyptian Reels will be warmly welcomed by our customers and become instant favourites."

Thomas Smallwood, Head of Marketing at ESA Gaming, said: “Our partnership with NetBet marks a significant milestone for ESA Gaming as we expand the reach of our content across regulated markets. We are thrilled to be working with such a well-respected operator and look forward to delivering our engaging content to their players."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.itNetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it

 

