Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:45 Atp Toronto 2023 al via con Berrettini e Musetti: orario, dove vederlo in tv

09:38 Calciomercato Napoli, Zielinski in Arabia Saudita? Le ultime news

09:30 Strage Bologna, Piantedosi: "Matrice neofascista accertata"

09:26 Mondiali ciclismo 2023, programma oggi 7 agosto: italiani in gara, dove vederli in tv

09:19 Calciomercato Roma, Mourinho: "Siamo in ritardo, mai pensato di andar via"

08:23 Ucraina, Putin in Turchia a fine agosto: Erdogan proporrà cessate il fuoco anticipato

07:42 Papa Francesco: "Nel Nord Africa ci sono lager, criminale sfruttamento dei migranti"

22:57 Strage Bologna, Schlein: "De Angelis si dimetta". Rocca: "Parla a titolo personale, valuterò"

22:28 Calciomercato Napoli, Osimhen e l'Arabia Saudita: ultime news

22:22 Amichevoli estive, Girona-Lazio 2-1: risultato e gol

22:13 Amichevoli estive, Tolosa-Roma 2-1: risultato e gol

21:57 Morto suicida Luca Ruffino, presidente di Visibilia Editore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New York Times' Best Folding Bikes: DAHON's Mariner D8 Tops the List

07 agosto 2023 | 05.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over four decades, folding bike pioneer DAHON has always been at the forefront of technological innovation. Its high-quality folding bikes are at the heart and mind of bike riders around the world.

To find out which folding bike does it all the best for most commuter riders and utilitarian users, the New York Times has conducted a survey on 13 popular models from 9 manufacturers, with 85+ hours of research and rigorous testing on the aspects of user experience, comfort of riding, ease of folding, and bike weight.

At last, the well-designed DAHON Mariner D8 stood out with all those aspects, combining good riding experience, high-quality components, and a reasonable price, topping the chart of "New York Times' Best Folding Bikes".

The design inspiration of DAHON Mariner D8 originates from the sailing concept. The super anti-rust surface of its parts is suitable for high-salt and high-humidity environments. Marine D8 can be stored on board a yacht or a boat for a long time before the rider goes for a comfortable ride on the island.

Upon folding, Mariner D8 can be stored in the trunk of a car or a recreation vehicle. Whether carrying on the bus or in the subway, commuters can easily carry it around in the hustle and bustle of the city. Mariner D8 can easily meet the travel needs of cyclists. It can be described as an "all-rounded chariot".

The New York Times notes that "the Mariner D8 rides comfortably, smoothing over bumps and shifting fluidly up and down hills; it folds and unfolds quickly and locks securely in both modes; the design also addresses practical concerns". It comes with fenders to keep mud from splashing in the rain; the front bag can be installed on the frame, and the rear frame can carry and hang items.

Well-known bicycle magazines such as Canadian Cycling Magazine and Momentum Mag coined DAHON Mariner D8 as the best choice for green commuting and leisure travel.

 

 

"Good value for money with perfect craft design" is the true feeling of most riders who have experienced DAHON folding bikes.

To make the single-beam folding bike stronger, more stable and faster, the Founder and CEO Dr. David Hon led the R&D team on a rigorous research to develop a patent of "Folding Bike Frame with Reinforced Cable at the Down Tube", giving birth to the DELTEC cable nowadays.

With DELTEC cable installed on a single-beam folding bike, a stable triangular structure is formed at the frame, which greatly increases the service life and load capacity of the overall frame structure. At the same time, the longitudinal rigidity of the whole vehicle is increased by 15%-35%, and the force of pedaling is effectively converted into propulsion, reducing energy loss and being faster than other vehicles.

In the future, DAHON will continue to innovate folding bikes' design and actively promote green and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

For more information, please visit: www.dahon.com

tina@dahon. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169731/image_836646_36418105.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169732/image_836646_36418230.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169733/image_836646_36418355.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-york-times-best-folding-bikes-dahons-mariner-d8-tops-the-list-301894296.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltroAltro Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Sport Sport Economia_E_Finanza been at bike bicicletta folding bike pioneer
Vedi anche
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, Inps: dal 2019 spesa ha superato i 31,5 mld
News to go
Taxi gratis all’uscita della discoteca: come funziona e dove
News to go
Lisbona, Papa Francesco ai giovani: "A voi Gesù dice non temete"
News to go
Ucraina, a Gedda tentativo pace dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Scuola, oltre 62mila assunzioni a tempo indeterminato
News to go
Incendi a Palermo, è allarme diossina
News to go
Mutui e prestiti, l'allarme sui tassi d'interesse
News to go
Tappa a Fatima per Papa Francesco
News to go
Esodo estivo, sabato da bollino nero
News to go
Bimba scomparsa Firenze, zio di Kata arrestato
News to go
Stagionali in crescita, Federturismo: "Ha inciso sospensione reddito"
News to go
Taxi, lunedì il decreto in Consiglio dei ministri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza