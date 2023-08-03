Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 17:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:03 Tumori, codice a barre genetico traccia cellule cancro cervello: studio italiano

17:02 West Nile in Italia, casi salgono a 25: erano 6 una settimana fa

16:57 Lgbt, a Milano riprendono trascrizioni atti nascita figli di due papà

16:42 Olimpia Milano, Mirotic ha firmato: contratto fino al 2026

16:33 Taxi gratis all’uscita della discoteca: ecco dove

15:34 Usa, incriminazione Trump: perché questa è diversa e più grave delle altre

14:52 Serie B, Tar accoglie ricorso Lecco e dice no alla Reggina

14:49 Oblio oncologico, ok unanime Camera: cosa prevede la proposta di legge

14:08 Omicidio Giulia Tramontano, giovedì accertamenti Ris Parma su tracce biologiche

14:04 Traffico autostrade, previsioni 4-5-6 agosto: giornate da bollino rosso e nero

13:58 Fassino e la busta paga in Aula: "Sono stato ingenuo, ma ho detto la verità"

13:53 Tasse, fonti Palazzo Chigi: "Non introdurremo patrimoniali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ondo Debuts USD Yield (USDY) for Global (Non-US) Individual and Institutional Investors

03 agosto 2023 | 17.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance, a leader in institutional-grade on-chain finance, is excited to announce the launch of USD Yield (USDY), the world's first tokenized note secured by US Treasuries and bank deposits. USDY provides similar accessibility and utility as stablecoins while paying token holders a yield—5% APY at launch—and offering significantly enhanced investor protections. 

The debut of USDY follows Ondo Finance's entry into the tokenization space earlier this year with OUSG (Ondo Short-Term US Government Bond Fund), the first-ever on-chain US Treasuries product. With over $160 million in assets, OUSG has garnered substantial interest, but it is exclusively accessible to institutional investors.

"Crypto is all about financial inclusion, and we are thrilled to offer a yield-bearing product with mature financial structuring and investor protections to both individual and institutional investors. USDY will expand the universe of investors seeking to save and spend in a more global and digitally-native manner by sharing the yield and providing improved transparency and security over conventional stablecoins," said Nathan Allman, CEO of Ondo Finance.

USDY is senior secured debt issued by Ondo USDY LLC, a US-domiciled specialty purpose vehicle, managed by a Board including an independent director, and designed to maximize bankruptcy-remoteness. USDY is over-collateralized by a roughly 3% first loss equity position that absorbs short-term fluctuations in US Treasuries prices.

Ankura Trust will serve as the Verification Agent and Collateral Agent to USDY in accordance with the underlying governing documents. Ankura Trust will post daily reports starting 60 days after launch that will provide transparency into the assets of the issuer for the benefit of lenders. As Collateral Agent, Ankura will be prepared to seize the assets that secure the tokens and repay holders if Ondo was to cease operations or breach certain covenants of the debt, subject to approval from USDY holders. This structure ensures a degree of transparency and investor protection that traditional stablecoins lack. 

USDY is currently accepting deposits. Non-US investors can learn more at ondo.finance/usdy.

Disclaimer

The USDY Tokens are not being offered or sold, and will not be offered or sold, in the United States or to U.S. persons. In addition, the USDY Tokens have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred in the United States or to U.S. persons unless the securities are registered under the Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Act is available. Additional limitations on transfer also apply.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is dedicated to enhancing the safety, efficiency, and accessibility of financial services through institutional-grade on-chain offerings. Ondo Finance has a technology arm focused on developing on-chain financial software and an asset management arm that creates and manages tokenized products.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805719/New_Ondo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ondo-debuts-usd-yield-usdy-for-global-non-us-individual-and-institutional-investors-301892815.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza investor protections investitore USDY provides similar investor
Vedi anche
News to go
Kiev sotto attacco dei droni russi
Alessandria, percepivano indebitamente pensione invalidità, 64 indagati da Gdf
News to go
Salsa di pomodoro in Italia sotto i 5,5 mld di chili previsti
News to go
Camera e Senato, si avvicinano le ferie
News to go
Siti di banche italiane nel mirino di hacker filorussi
News to go
Pnrr, Regioni chiedono incontro a Fitto
News to go
Migranti, nuovo richiamo Ue all'Italia
News to go
Meteo, ciclone Circe in arrivo nel weekend
News to go
Calciomercato, Inter punta su Scamacca. Si complica la pista Sommer
Caporalato in Toscana, donne sfruttate nei campi per 12 ore al giorno
News to go
Traffico aereo in Italia in forte ripresa
News to go
Padova, truffa con bonus facciate
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza