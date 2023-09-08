Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:56 Fabrizio Corona a rischio processo, "tentato ricatto con video intimo"

13:50 Pd, terremoto in Liguria: 30 passano con Calenda

13:46 Mostra Cinema Venezia, Paolo Jannacci: "Film su papà fa riscoprire la sua umiltà" - Video

13:34 InfoCamere, parità di genere primo obiettivo di sostenibilità per le imprese italiane

13:30 Trenord assume, da lunedì 11 settembre al via candidature per macchinisti

13:25 Migranti: Palermo, Al Giardino dei Giusti teatro e dibattito

13:21 Mondiali basket, Serbia in finale

13:18 Alcol, 10% donne lo consuma in gravidanza. Neurologi: "Non c'è dose sicura"

13:15 Sylvester Stallone in udienza dal Papa

12:56 Covid, varianti attuali Eris e Pirola: sintomi, cosa si sa

12:52 Traforo Monte Bianco rimarrà aperto durante stagione invernale

12:43 Starbucks celebra quinto anniversario in Italia con eventi e workshop

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

08 settembre 2023 | 13.31
LETTURA: 11 minuti

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive results for its follow-up drilling at the Cañada Honda and Zarcita targets at the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain. Both targets are located 4km north of the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery where ongoing drilling is extending mineralization at Romana West. Three follow-up drill holes have been completed at the Cañada Honda copper-gold target and an additional 13 drill holes have been completed at the Zarcita copper target.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Cañada Honda and Zarcita drill results and also provide an overview of current exploration and drilling at Romana West. An open Q&A session will follow a short presentation. For webcast details please see information at the conclusion of this release.

"The follow-up drilling at Cañada Honda confirms copper-gold mineralization coincident with a gravity anomaly, and extends the copper-gold mineralization from surface to 600m down-dip where it remains wide open. The new results highlight additional gold potential in the hanging wall. The drilling is at the eastern end of a 2km long east-west gravity target, indicating potential for the mineralization to significantly expand, making this a compelling, high priority target for additional drilling," said Tim Moody, Pan Global's President & CEO.

Currently, drilling at Escacena is focused along the highly prospective western extension (Romana West) of the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery. In addition to the 12 geophysical targets that are being sequentially prioritized for drill testing, exploration on the 5,760-hectare Escacena Project continues to identify new drill targets. Initial assay results from the first set of drill holes at Romana West are expected soon.

Cañada Honda and Zarcita drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 below. Drill hole assay results for Cañada Honda are summarized in Table 1 and collar details are presented in Table 2 below. Drill assay results for Zarcita are summarized in Table 3 and collar details provided in Table 4.

The follow-up drill program included holes CHD05, CHD06 and CHD07. Drill hole CHD05, testing 150m down-dip from previous drill hole CHD04 and approximately 330m down-dip from a historical mine tunnel, confirmed copper-gold mineralization coincident with the targeted gravity anomaly. CHD06, located 100m east of CHD05, intersected copper-gold mineralization coincident with a DHEM target. Hole CHD07 tested a resistivity low anomaly 190m down-dip from CHD05. Each of the drill holes also intersected additional gold mineralization in the hanging wall.

DHEM in holes CHD06 and CHD07 confirmed new off-hole conductor anomalies for future drilling to test the potential for stronger sulphide mineralization. See Figure 3 below.

Anomalous gold assays from 28 rock grab samples at Cañada Honda indicate a gold anomaly extending 200m west of the historical mine tunnel and up-dip from the recent drilling, with several samples reporting >0.1g/t Au, up to 9.0g/t Au.

 

Table 1 – Cañada Honda drill results summary (all intervals close to true thickness); Results in italics for CHD05 were first reported on July 4, 2023.

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

Cu

Au

Ag

Co

Pb

Zn

m

m

m

%

g/t

g/t

ppm

ppm

ppm

CHD05

65.00

66.00

1.00

0.28

1.41

14.8

367

3430

4100

100.00

102.00

2.00

<0.01

1.61

0.5

414

37

39

203.00

204.00

1.00

0.06

0.41

9.3

603

3900

1.32 %

287.00

307.00

20.00

0.50

0.28

1.9

102

38

124

inc.

296.00

307.00

11.00

0.76

0.44

2.4

117

36

147

inc.

296.00

301.10

5.10

1.31

0.47

3.9

182

39

154

inc.

296.00

296.50

0.50

10.3

1.42

29.2

592

114

371

CHD06

57.00

58.00

1.00

<0.01

1.23

<0.5

155

8

45

73.00

76.00

3.00

0.47

0.05

1.1

109

7

82

101.00

102.00

1.00

0.06

1.13

17.8

41

6180

9380

120.00

122.00

2.00

0.11

1.36

0.5

54

6

35

188.00

195.00

7.00

0.64

0.80

6.5

240

390

412

inc.

188.00

189.00

1.00

0.80

1.32

20.3

117

2140

2280

inc.

191.00

194.00

3.00

0.91

1.10

5.5

413

91

96

CHD07

75.00

76.00

1.00

<0.01

1.13

3.6

266

261

299

241.00

246.00

5.00

0.19

1.09

2.3

219

525

1151

inc.

244.00

245.00

1.00

0.94

4.39

9.0

741

1760

3860

258.00

259.00

1.00

0.02

1.17

1.2

115

129

94

428.00

433.00

5.00

0.34

0.30

0.9

125

9

53

inc.

430.00

431.00

1.00

1.33

0.69

2.7

145

23

92

 

Table 2 – Cañada Honda drill hole collar information (3 holes 1,238.95m) 

Hole ID

Easting1

Northing1

Azimuth (o)

Dip (o)

Depth (m)

CHD05

737208

4156446

180

-70

443.40

CHD06

737336

4156389

180

-75

320.40

CHD07

737286

4156582

180

-75

475.15

1 Coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM29N

"The recent exploration drilling and mapping at Zarcita has highlighted a 2.1km long trend with anomalous copper, lead, zinc, gold and silver. The highest potential remains centered on the historical Zarcita mine workings where drilling has intersected narrow intervals of higher-grade copper within a wider zone of stockwork and alteration. While untested down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductors, gravity and IP anomalies define prospective targets for future campaigns at Zarcita, the Romana West and Cañada Honda targets are key near-term priorities," said Tim Moody, Pan Global's President & CEO. 

The completed drill program at Zarcita includes 17 holes for a total of 4,363m, along a 2.1km east-west trend. The holes were designed to test a combination of geophysical, geological and geochemical targets, and to acquire mineral alteration information to assist in identifying vectors to potential higher-grade mineralization. Results from the first four holes, ZAD01 to ZAD04, drilled on a single north-south section, were reported on January 17, 2023 showing copper grades increasing to 400m down-dip and narrow intervals of higher grade (e.g., drill hole ZAD04: 17m at 0.3% Cu, including 1.9% Cu over 1.1m). The new drill-holes, ZAD05 to ZAD17, were drilled on a 100m to 600m spacing along the trend. Much of the strike potential to-date has only been tested by single wide-spaced drill holes.

The most promising results are from a 600m section of the 2.1km trend, coincident with the Zarcita mine workings. This includes thin bands of semi-massive and massive sulphide intervals within a wider zone of stockwork veining and chlorite-sericite alteration. DHEM in holes ZAD01 and ZAD05 identified untested off-hole and below-hole anomalies, representing potential nearby stronger sulphide mineralization.

Drill hole ZAD05, intersected 0.2% Cu (oxide zone) over 14.85m from surface followed by 10.5m with no core recovery in an assumed historical mine cavity, and trace chalcopyrite continuing in the drill core below the cavity. Drill holes ZAD06 and ZAD15, intersected narrow intervals of high-grade copper. The mineralization remains open down-dip and along-strike within the historical mining area.

Table 3 – Zarcita drill results summary (all intervals close to true thickness to >90%)

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

Cu

Au

Ag

Co

Pb

Zn

m

m

m

%

g/t

g/t

ppm

ppm

ppm

ZAD05

0.00

14.45

14.45

0.19

0.02

0.3

33

60

281

14.45

24.95

10.50

No drill core - assumed historical mine cavity

ZAD06

106.20

111.70

5.50

0.67

0.06

1.0

173

30

487

inc.

106.20

108.05

1.85

1.61

0.15

2.4

392

73

737

inc.

146.10

146.35

0.25

1.40

0.13

5.9

197

869

3680

ZAD07

No significant results

ZAD08

130.00

132.00

2.00

0.10

0.06

1.2

12

245

2.09 %

ZAD09

185.00

186.00

1.00

0.03

0.07

1.6

9

566

1.07 %

ZAD10

No significant results

ZAD11

158.00

159.00

1.00

1.04

1.44

4.4

146

77

314

ZAD12

51.00

54.00

3.00

0.08

0.01

5.3

24

6513

1.04 %

ZAD13

No significant results

ZAD14

No significant results

ZAD15

41.50

42.00

0.50

1.93

0.41

6.5

362

186

1105

ZAD16

No Significant results

ZAD17

No Significant results

 

 Table 4 – Zarcita drill hole collar information (13 holes 3221.15m) 

Hole ID

Easting1

Northing1

Azimuth (o)

Dip (o)

Depth (m)

ZAD05

738291

4156973

180

-70

179.40

ZAD06

738351

4157082

130

-55

305.00

ZAD07

738180

4157081

180

-50

241.10

ZAD08

737986

4156899

180

-55

201.85

ZAD09

737985

4156900

0

-90

203.50

ZAD10

737984

4157098

180

-70

356.25

ZAD11

737439

4156993

180

-55

275.35

ZAD12

738984

4157026

180

-60

230.20

ZAD13

738984

4157027

0

-90

179.50

ZAD14

738987

4157027

140

-55

124.40

ZAD15

738984

4157027

220

-55

117.70

ZAD16

737095

4157069

180

-60

360.90

ZAD17

739264

4157060

215

-55

446.00

1 Coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM29N

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Cañada Honda and Zarcita drill results and provide an overview of current exploration and drill testing at Romana West. An open Q&A session will follow a short presentation.

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 7:00 a.m. Pacific TimePlease register in advance:https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pcumgqTksH9Qjcmz0fzUGukwCwrpLAVng 

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Investors are encouraged to send questions or topics of interest in advance to investors@panglobalresources.com  to be addressed following the presentation. A link to the webcast will be available on the Company's website at: https://panglobalresources.com following the live broadcast.

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including, Romana West, Cañada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Romana North, and San Pablo.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.5 to 2m. Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch. 

Drill core and rock samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Seville, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland. All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62). Over grade tin was determined using peroxide fusion with ICP finish (method Sn-ICP81x). 

James Royall, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

www.panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CONTACT : Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations and Communications, jason@panglobalresources.com, +1 778 372-7101

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205127/Pan_Global_Resources_Inc__PAN_GLOBAL_REPORTS_DRILL_RESULTS_FOR_C.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205128/Pan_Global_Resources_Inc__PAN_GLOBAL_REPORTS_DRILL_RESULTS_FOR_C.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205129/Pan_Global_Resources_Inc__PAN_GLOBAL_REPORTS_DRILL_RESULTS_FOR_C.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pan-global-reports-drill-results-for-canada-honda-and-zarcita-targets-at-the-escacena-project-spain-301921816.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro ESCACENA project CAÑADA Honda TARGETS at reports
Vedi anche
News to go
G20, Giorgia Meloni in India
News to go
Cresce spesa nei discount, italiani tagliano i consumi
News to go
Sanità, Nas denunciano 26 tra medici e infermieri
News to go
Elisabetta II, un anno fa la morte della Regina
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni sull'Italia
News to go
Ryanair taglia voli in Sardegna per la stagione invernale
News to go
Londra, asta da record per collezione Freddie Mercury
News to go
Affitti brevi, stretta in arrivo: multe fino a 5mila euro
News to go
Pallone d'Oro, Messi favorito
News to go
Spazio, anche il Giappone vola sulla Luna
News to go
MotoGp San Marino, Bagnaia sarà in pista
News to go
Trasporto aereo, domani 8 settembre sciopero handling
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza