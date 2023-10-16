Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:47
comunicato stampa

Pantum Brings Latest Printer Products for Enterprises and Households at GITEX Global 2023

16 ottobre 2023 | 14.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a leading printer solution provider that develops, manufactures, and distributes laser printers and toner cartridges, is exhibiting the latest laser printer products at GITEX Global, one of the largest international technology events which is being held from October 16 to 20 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Pantum is at stand H2-D62 of Hall 2 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Pantum has a full range of products from entry level to high level, single function to multi-function, monochrome to color, a4 to a3, laser printers to extended products, to meet the needs of users from home and small companies to large corporations and governments. The spotlights of Pantum's presentation at GITEX Global are the CM2100 20ppm A4 color laser printer series and the CM270ADN A3 color laser printer.

"Pantum is accelerating the upgrade and iteration of printer products to meet the varied demands of enterprises and home customers, especially focusing on high efficiency and easy-to-use advantages, our exhibition at GITEX Global not only showcases the brand's latest achievements of technological innovation, but also is an opportunity to reach out to more international partners for win-win cooperation," said Michael Qin, deputy sales director of Pantum.

The CM2100 series is Pantum's flagship printer known for outstanding color performance, it has a printing speed of up to 20 pages per minute (ppm) for A4-sized paper and merges scan capability with ADF and Flatbed that allows users to scan multi-page documents and compile them into a single document to improve working efficiency. The CM2100 series is compatible with ChromeOS, the Wi-Fi model supports Bluetooth configuration of wireless networks, and the ADF model is equipped with a 3.5-inch touchscreen.

Designed for offices with exceptional efficiency and effortless operation, the CM270ADN A3 color laser printer has auto duplex printing/copying/scanning and supports secure and confidential printing with direct scan to or print from USB disk feature, the 7-inch color panel also brings intuitive interaction for improved user experience.

In addition, Pantum is also highlighting the BM2300 series at GITEX Global, it is especially easy to operate with driver-free installation for Win8.1/Win10/Win11 systems, the Wi-Fi model has Bluetooth configuration of wireless networks and supports 2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi as well as the Pantum PiPMe Management Software.

Pantum's showcase at GITEX Global also features a variety of color and monochrome laser printers for A3 and A4 with 20 to 40ppm as well as label printers.

Looking ahead, Pantum will continue to bring more new products and further expand product portfolio to offer more diverse choices for both enterprises and family users.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of more than 110 countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

For more information, please visit our website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

For any media inquiries, please contact: info@pantum.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247985/Pantum_Gitex.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pantum-brings-latest-printer-products-for-enterprises-and-households-at-gitex-global-2023-301957453.html

