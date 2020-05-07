MCI Management Center Innsbruck: MCI Executive PHD Program Starts for the Fourth Time

Cooperation between the MCI, the University of Antwerp and the Antwerp Management School | Despite COVID unrestricted progress of program guaranteed | Applications are open, start of studies November 2020

INNSBRUCK, Austria, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The four-year Executive PhD Program with participants from all over the world is tailored to experienced, international executives and managers who wish to apply the latest research findings and academic expertise to complex economic issues, often associated with their professional activities. The internationally recognized doctoral program is jointly run by the University of Antwerp, Antwerp Management School and MCI. In Austria, the program is certified by AQ Austria.

The next cohort of students is scheduled to start in November 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic will not compromise the quality of the program. Markus Kittler, Academic Program Director at MCI, explains: "When we noticed early that international travel restrictions would remain in place for considerable time, we converted the on campus modules into hybrid and online modules. This ensures that the participants can complete the PhD program as planned without any ramifications for the duration or quality of the program."

The modules this autumn will therefore take place online. The MCI can draw on several years of expertise in the field of online learning. "We already started to convert our MBA programs to blended learning with mobile and online formats several years ago. This expertise now helps us to further develop the Executive PhD program in a highly professional manner with regard to the new requirements and to provide students with optimal support," adds Susanne E. Herzog, Head of the Executive Education Department at MCI. The on-campus formats will return once the health risks are manageable and travel restrictions are lifted.

