QS World University Rankings 2021
POLITICA E PA
Pubblicato il: 10/06/2020 01:11
Asia ascending, America ailing
LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, released the seventeenth edition of the
QS World University Rankings- the world's most-consulted, most-covered source of comparative information about university performance.[1] 26 Asian universities place among the global top-100 – the highest number ever.
Ben Sowter, QS Director of Research, said: "The American higher education hegemony continues to diminish in the face of increasing competitiveness across the world: a competitiveness driven by strategic funding, internationalization efforts, and strong links between education and industry."
Methodological details can be found
here. To view the full rankings:
www.TopUniversities.com
[1] 'Most-consulted according to data from independent monitoring platforms, including Google Analytics, SimilarWeb, Meltwater, and Alexa.
Cos’è immediapress (link: http://corporate.adnkronos.com/02.php#Immediapress)
Disclaimer Immediapress (link: https://www.adnkronos.com/zoom/footer_disclaimer#immediapress)
TAG: Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza, Immediapress, comunicati, aziende informano, press release, America, Asia, terra