Religions for Peace Funds Multi-religious Actions on COVID-19 in 20 Countries

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Religions for Peace (RfP), the world's largest multi-religious platform with 90 national and 6 regional affiliates, launched the "

Multi-religious Humanitarian Fund

apply

" (MRHF) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MRHF is currently financing 20 projects in 20 countries. RfP announced a new round of applications on World Humanitarian Day, as COVID-19 continues to take lives daily. Interreligious organisations, and diverse religious groups seeking to collaborate on a common project, are encouraged tofor funding for an interreligious humanitarian project in response to COVID-19.

Funded projects were selected based on a track record of interreligious collaboration and experience providing humanitarian relief. Creative proposals raising resources to scale up services, partner with other religious and civic groups, and ensure sustainability of efforts were specifically sought.

Three of the projects, among the 20 funded thus far, include:

The seed grants provided by the MRHF are sponsored by the

GHR Foundation

Rissho Kosei-Kai

Fetzer Institute

and

Religions for Peace and its affiliated multi-religious leadership and grassroots women and youth platforms, is the only multi-religious entity in the last 50 years with both a global and national presence dedicated to human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security.

More Projects Funded by the MRHF:

https://rfp.org/multi-religious-covid-19-hub/urgent-multi-religious-response-to-coronavirus-covid-19/