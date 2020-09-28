Master in Management of ACEM at SJTU Ranks 23rd in the World by Financial Times

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Times published its global ranking of Master in Management on 28th September 2020. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) ranked 23rd. Among the keys with a higher weighting in the ranking, ACEM data are among the top in the world, with salary increase of 125%, ranking first in the world for four consecutive years, Employment ranking No.1, Career service No.8, Value for money No.9, and Weighted salary No.13.

The curriculum system of the Master in Management programs at ACEM is fully aligned with top universities in the world, combining solid management theoretical foundation, knowledge & skills of systems science, economics, mathematics, computer application with the latest research in related fields. Antai works on improving the frontier courses in the discipline of management and improving students' technical abilities such as big data, deep machine learning, and computer programming.

Students' cutting-edge competitiveness in career development has been continuously validated by international rankings, and highly recognized by employers. Ms. Xiong Yujuan, a 2017 graduate, is now a Senior Strategy Consultant at IBM. She believes her study and practice at SJTU have equipped her with a solid basic foundation such as management theories and mathematical analysis, and has laid the foundation for her to be an excellent consultant. A variety of management courses at ACEM have helped her to fully understand the development history and common theoretical framework of management and enabled her to have a smooth transition in the initial stage of her career. The courses such as multivariate statistical analysis and operations research have made her professionally competent and played an indispensable role in improving her abilities.

Antai has been building a cooperative network with top business schools in key countries and regions around the world. 41% of teachers at ACEM have doctoral degrees obtained overseas, and many international teaching staff have been introduced, and ACEM can conduct semester exchange programs with over 100 international colleges and universities (about 50% of them are among the world's top 100). Each year, 20% of its postgraduates study or work as interns abroad, while over 200 international students come to Antai as exchange students. In addition, Antai has partnered with world-renowned universities including Purdue University, IE, ESCP and the University of Southern California on dual-degree programs.

Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282474/EN_final.jpg