iDS- Johnny Depp vs. NGN Defamation Case

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iDS were appointed as experts in a major libel case this summer on London's iconic Strand. Claimant, Mr John Christopher Depp (Johnny Depp) had filed a defamation claim that was heard in The Queen's Bench Division of The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Nicol. The two named Defendants in the case were (1) News Group Newspapers Ltd (NGN), publishers of The Sun, and (2) Dan Wootton, The Sun's Executive Editor.

The very public trial dealt with issues of alleged defamation in the jurisdiction of England & Wales. iDS were instructed by Defendants' counsel, Simons Muirhead & Burton LLP (SMAB), alongside their trial team Barristers, Adam Wolanski QC and others to analyse and opine on a narrow set of electronic data. iDS data forensic expert Timothy LaTulippe (

https://idiscoverysolutions.com/

), assisted by fellow expert, Julian Ackert, was instructed to assess the integrity and validity of both electronic photograph data as well as audio recording data.

In his judgment handed down on 2 November, the Judge ruled in favour of the defendants, that the allegations were proved on the balance of probabilities. Commenting on the case, Timothy LaTulippe said: "Provided a tight timeframe, iDS were able to collaborate with counsel and provide an expert report to be served in counsel's application for permission to adduce expert evidence. This level of success is only enjoyed when open and effective communication and collaboration are leveraged. Finding needles in haystacks can be difficult but explaining how you found them and in what condition they're found is a much tougher task."

Many of the matters in which iDS assist are never in the papers, however, on the rare occasion they are we are proud to share our success and enthusiasm for high calibre work.#weareiDS

iDS are a Chamber's Ranked data services firm with international reach focussing on data forensics, expert evidence consulting, eDiscovery services, cyber security, and internal and government-driven investigations. iDS' European head office is in London, England and its American head office is in Washington D.C.

