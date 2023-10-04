Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:03 Cybersecurity, Iannetti (PSN): "Più sicurezza se le strutture sono resilienti"

16:58 Sinner, Binaghi incorona Jannik: "Destinato ad essere il numero 1"

16:55 Istat: reddito famiglie in calo dello 0,1%

16:52 Netflix, aumento in arrivo per l'abbonamento

16:44 M&C Saatchi Milano, società querela l'Espresso: "Falsità nell'articolo su sessismo creativi"

16:41 Dl Giustizia, ok fiducia in Senato: è legge

16:24 Taxi Roma, Gualtieri: "Da venerdì percorso per aumentare licenze"

16:23 Sanità, per maggioranza 'no allarme' conti. Attacco opposizioni

16:19 Cybersecurity, Campora (Leonardo): "In Italia speso 1,8 mld in 2022, è solo lo 0,1% Pil"

16:17 Vaccini, Dormitzer (Gsk): "Anti-Rsv nell'adulto strategia di salute pubblica e sviluppo"

16:14 Dengue, 249 casi in Italia. Lombardia e Lazio le regioni più colpite

16:11 Decreto Asset 2023, le novità: da licenze taxi a stop caro voli

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Boston University Names Melissa L. Gilliam 11th President

04 ottobre 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Ohio State University provost, physician, and scholar brings to BU her passion for the arts and humanities along with two decades of higher education leadership

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston University announced today that Melissa L. Gilliam, the executive vice president and provost of The Ohio State University, and a distinguished educator, scholar, research scientist, and physician, will be Boston University's 11th president. She will assume the post on July 1, 2024.

A national leader in faculty recruitment and student success and a champion of diversity and inclusion, Gilliam is also a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics whose scholarship focuses on developing interventions to promote adolescent health and well-being. Beyond her background in science and medicine, Gilliam, who studied English Literature at Yale and philosophy and politics at Oxford, says she was raised to embrace the societal importance of arts and culture. Her late father, Sam Gilliam, was a pioneering abstract painter who was known for a career of continuous experimentation and innovation. And her mother, Dorothy Gilliam, was a trailblazing journalist and the first Black female reporter hired by the Washington Post. Her parents instilled in her an intellectual curiosity and a firm belief in the importance of civic engagement and public service.

Boston, and Boston University, will be familiar territory for Gilliam. She graduated from Harvard Medical School, and for one of her summer projects there, she collaborated with BU School of Public Health researchers, joining them in Ecuador on a project aimed at understanding the health of elderly people.

"I'm really excited about how engaged Boston University is in the city and how engagement has been a hallmark of BU," says Dr. Gilliam. "I'm looking forward to hearing from people, learning and listening. I lead by listening, collaborating, and empowering other people. That is the best way to run big organizations, to get everyone excited and engaged and empowered and doing more than they think they're capable of doing. This philosophy is core to shared governance, an essential component of a thriving university."

Gilliam succeeds Robert A. Brown, who served as BU's 10th president from 2005 until stepping down over the summer. His 18-year tenure saw BU quadruple its endowment, open its doors to a more diverse student body, and establish itself as a leading private urban research institution and a global leader in fighting infectious diseases. Kenneth Freeman, BU president ad interim since Brown's departure, will remain in the post until Gilliam begins in July and will help her transition into the role during the spring.

Her appointment caps a search that lasted more than a year and yielded close to 400 potential candidates from around the world. Hundreds of students, faculty, staff, and alumni participated in the process by sharing the characteristics and qualifications they hoped to see in their next president, input that helped shape a presidential profile and guided the work of the 16-person Presidential Search Committee. BU's Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday to confirm Gilliam's appointment.

"It is a testament to Boston University's accomplishments and momentum that we were able to attract candidates who were so highly qualified and with such enormous capability," says Ahmass Fakahany, chair of the BU Board of Trustees. "We are at an incredible juncture, and we've earned the right to dream big and to fulfill the potential of this University. Hiring Dr. Melissa Gilliam is a tremendous step in that direction."

Read more in BU Today's story Boston University Names Melissa L. Gilliam 11th President.

About Boston UniversityFounded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With nearly 37,000 students, it is one of the largest private residential universities in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with the Faculty of Computing & Data Sciences and a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University's research and teaching mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of leading research universities in the United States and Canada.

Media Contact:Rachel Lapal Cavallario(617) 353-7628rlapal@bu.edu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235402/Boston_University_Melissa_Gilliam.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boston-university-names-melissa-l-gilliam-11th-president-301943401.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza higher education leadership Boston University Names Università statale dell'Ohio education
Vedi anche
News to go
Salario minimo, Cassazione: "Retribuzione deve essere dignitosa"
News to go
Ucraina, attacco con droni in tre regioni russe
News to go
Assistente materna in arrivo dal 2024, cosa farà
News to go
Incidente Mestre, rimosso il bus precipitato ieri sera dal cavalcavia
News to go
Gas, Arera: a settembre +4,8% in bolletta mercato tutelato rispetto ad agosto
News to go
Migranti, possibile intesa Ue: stralciato il punto sulle Ong
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, sindaco di Pozzuoli: "Necessarie prove di evacuazione"
News to go
Luna, il piano della Nasa
News to go
Asti, imprenditore in carcere per frode
News to go
Auto, mercato a settembre cresce ancora a doppia cifra
News to go
Ucraina, Podolyak: "Armarci serve anche a voi"
News to go
Nobel Fisica 2023 ad Agostini, Krausz e L'Huillier
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza