Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:23
Frana in Val Formazza, rintracciato corpo di uno dei due dispersi

Ballando con le Stelle 2023, anche Lino Banfi tra i concorrenti

Messina Denaro, chi sarà l'erede del boss?

Basilicata, Bardi: "Dimezzate le famiglie in povertà energetica"

Juve-Lecce, Allegri: "Inter, Milan e Napoli sono superiori"

Grande Fratello 2023, oggi 25 settembre quinta puntata: il primo eliminato, anticipazioni

Migranti Italia, Ue: "Cauzione per evitare Cpr? Va decisa caso per caso"

Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano studenti tornano in tenda davanti alle università

La chef stellata: "Camilla a tavola? Una persona semplice"

Ken Follett, esce 'Le armi della luce': quinto capitolo della saga di Kingsbridge

Super Bowl, Usher star dell'Halftime Show: l'annuncio

Migranti, eurodeputato Csu Ferber: "Ong pull factor, simpatizzo con Italia"

comunicato stampa

France Announces €40 Million in New Funding to Education Cannot Wait at Global Citizen Festival

23 settembre 2023 | 22.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

France's Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships Ms. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou and ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif call on donors and the private sector to urgently provide a total of US$1.5 billion.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this weekend's Global Citizen Festival in New York, France's Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships, Ms. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, and Education Cannot Wait Executive Director Yasmine Sherif announced €40 million in new, additional funding from the Government of France.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) has now mobilized US$870 million toward its 2023-2026 Strategic Plan to reach 20 million crisis-impacted children with the safety, hope and opportunity of a quality education.

"Championing global education and emancipation is an absolute priority for France. The message of the Paris Pact for People and the Planet is that we must all take our part to allow each country to alleviate poverty and tackle climate change," said France's Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou. "This includes states, which must support development policies with sufficient resources. For this reason, I am particularly pleased to announce, on behalf of France and President Macron, the allocation of €40 million to support ECW's actions for the 2023-2026 cycle."

"With this new bold and generous contribution, France shines as an example for others to follow," said ECW Executive Director Yasmine Sherif. "We call on government donors, philanthropic foundations, and the private sector to follow suit and join our collective efforts to mobilize a total of US$1.5 billion by 2026 to provide quality education to 20 million crisis-affected girls and boys so they can learn, grow and rebuild their societies."

Globally, around 224 million children are deprived of a quality education due to armed conflicts, forced displacement, climate-induced disasters and other protracted crises. They need urgent support to fulfil their right to a quality, inclusive education.

Together with strategic partners, ECW has already reached close to 9 million girls and boys in some of the harshest crises around the globe.

While donors are stepping up, the funding gap has actually widened in recent years. Humanitarian appeals for education in emergencies have nearly tripled from US$1.1 billion in 2019 to almost US$3 billion at the end of 2022.

Take action today with Global Citizen and with your personal donation to Education Cannot Wait.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/france-announces-40-million-in-new-funding-to-education-cannot-wait-at-global-citizen-festival-301936893.html

in Evidenza