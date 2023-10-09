Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:29 Israele, attacco Hamas e assedio Gaza: cosa succederà, l'analisi

18:25 007 Egitto: "Israele ha sottovalutato nostri avvertimenti su Hamas"

18:15 Israele, Valditara: "Ispezioni in scuole dove si inneggia a odio, scatteranno denunce"

17:49 Presentata oggi a Civitavecchia la ‘Hydrogen Valley’

17:38 Belve 2023: scontro tra Francesca Fagnani e Stefania Nobile, figlia di Wanna Marchi

17:18 Mo, politica unita a sostegno di Israele nel suo '11 settembre'

17:07 Israele, strage al rave party: la devastazione dell'attacco di Hamas - Video

16:50 Teresa Guccini: "Stavo per morire di parto. Come Fedez ringrazio i donatori di sangue"

16:34 Israele, circa 20 italiani tra i riservisti richiamati contro Hamas

16:28 Israele, inferno al rave party attaccato da Hamas: cosa è successo

16:23 Fedez, boom interesse su donazioni di sangue. Avis: "Effetto a fine mese"

16:18 Attacco a Israele, Paniccia: "Guerra in Ucraina si allarga fuori dall'Europa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Global Education Holdings Acquires Paris-based Applied Management School EMA

09 ottobre 2023 | 17.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Education Holdings (GEDU), a UK based educational group, announced the acquisition of the École de Management Appliqué (EMA). EMA is a Paris-based school of Applied Management with specialisations in Law, Economics and Arts.

With EMA under its umbrella, GEDU is poised to offer a broader spectrum of high-quality educational programs and services to a wider audience. This strategic move exemplifies GEDU's commitment to continuous growth and excellence in education.

Announcing the association, the Deputy Chief Executive of GEDU, Prof Ray Lloyd, reiterated the group's commitment to widening access to higher education and said, "We are delighted to welcome EMA into the GEDU family. Their 20-year history of dedication to their students fits well with our core values, and we look forward to working with them to offer even more students access to high-quality higher education."

EMA has positioned itself as a multidisciplinary school, providing specialised learning and development. A Qualiopi-certified training centre, EMA offers UG, PG and Doctoral level qualifications as well as apprenticeships, all with two language instruction options - English and French.

About GEDU: The Group offers a range of educational opportunities including the full range of higher education qualifications, apprenticeships, and language schools. It has   operations in 12 countries, including the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Malta, UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. Its portfolio covers a wide range of subject areas and is characterised by a keen focus on both employability and student experience to maximise return on investment for students.

Website: gedu.global

Media Contact: Vanita Kerai; Chief Marketing Officer; GEDU; Email: vkerai@gedu.global; Phone: +44 (0)204 551 3640

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241919/GEDU_EMA_Announcing.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-education-holdings-acquires-paris-based-applied-management-school-ema-301950947.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Paris based Applied Management École de Management Appliqué is a Paris based school American Electronic Messaging Association
Vedi anche
News to go
Nobel Economia 2023 a Claudia Goldin
News to go
Amburgo, ripreso traffico aereo dopo minaccia su volo da Teheran
News to go
Zelensky sente Netanyahu: "Solidarietà dell'Ucraina a Israele"
News to go
Israele richiama 300mila riservisti
News to go
Vajont, Mattarella: "La Repubblica non ha dimenticato"
News to go
Rubò risparmi a pensionati, confiscati oltre 170mila euro a dipendente società
News to go
Israele, gabinetto di sicurezza conferma: "Paese è in guerra"
News to go
Coldiretti: caro-prezzi svuota carrello spesa
News to go
Landini: "Cinque-sei euro all'ora sono salari da fame"
News to go
Pagamenti digitali, entro fine 2023 potrebbero eguagliare i contanti
News to go
Sergio Mattarella in carica da 3167 giorni, nessuno come lui
News to go
Incidente bus Mestre, feriti in miglioramento
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza