Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:37 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Lotta contro trafficanti è sfida europea"

10:31 Naufragio Cutro, Palazzo Chigi e Viminale parte civile in procedimento penale

10:17 Fiorello e il 'fasciocomunista' Alemanno: "Si tatuerà Che Guevara che fa saluto romano"

10:16 Giulia Cecchettin, interrogatorio in carcere per Filippo Turetta

10:08 Via libera del Cdm alle 'pagelle' per i giudici, giustizia resta tema caldo

10:05 Bassetti contro no vax: "Boom di polmoniti è colpa loro"

09:28 Picchia la moglie con una sedia e la sbatte contro un vetro, 47enne arrestato a Bologna

08:47 Freddo artico al Nord, temporali al Centro-Sud: le previsioni meteo di oggi

08:07 Anche Roma nelle immagini riprese dal satellite spia lanciato dalla Corea del Nord

07:15 Gaza, altri due giorni di tregua: 10 ostaggi di Hamas liberi per ogni giorno di cessate il fuoco

06:43 Lazio-Celtic oggi, dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming

06:42 Milan-Borussia Dortmund oggi, come vederla in tv e streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

IEA Releases Latest Results of the International Civic and Citizenship Education Study, ICCS 2022

28 novembre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Results reveal upward trends in ICCS stalled in 2022 

Today, in an event hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in the Netherlands, results of the third cycle of IEA's ICCS 2022 were released.

Targeted at students enrolled in the eighth grade, ICCS investigates the changing ways in which young people are prepared for their roles as citizens. This round of the study set out to address aspects related to global citizenship, sustainable development, migration, changes to traditional political systems, and the use of digital technologies for civic engagement, while also continuing to monitor changes in civic knowledge, attitudes, and engagement over time.

The largest international, and only dedicated, study of civic and citizenship education

Countries around the world face persisting and new challenges in educating young people for citizenship. Over the years, promoting young people's civic knowledge and dispositions toward active participation has become an increasingly important topic in education policy across many countries, as it fundamentally underpins the ability of citizens to engage productively in society.

ICCS is the only international study dedicated to collecting and analyzing information on students' knowledge and understanding of concepts and issues related to civics and citizenship. Importantly, ICCS also studies young people's attitudes to, and engagement with, aspects related to civic and citizenship education.

ICCS also collects rich contextual data on different aspects that help teachers to teach and students to learn. These include the organization and content of civic and citizenship education in the curriculum, teacher qualifications and experiences, teaching and classroom practices, school environment and climate, and home and community support.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Dirk Hastedt, IEA Executive Director, said:

"These ICCS results come at a time when young people are facing unprecedented challenges. We have been seeing crises all around the world, including health and financial crises, war, and political turmoil.

The 2022 results reveal many decreases in civic knowledge and no increases across countries when comparing to 2016 results. This marks a clear contrast to trend results of the previous cycle, where between 2009 and 2016 we instead saw increases and no decreases.

Reliable statistics are what X-rays are for doctors: they help us to shape important decisions. The data available from ICCS can facilitate additional research on specific issues that can help in planning national reforms and can support the development of research on civic and citizenship at both the national and international level."

About IEA

Founded in 1958, IEA is an independent, international cooperative working to research, understand, and improve education worldwide.

Link to ICCS 2022 International Report 

Link to ICCS 2022 infographics

Civic knowledge did not increase across countries that participated in 2016 and 2022.

Female students demonstrated higher civic knowledge than male students.

Students from homes with a higher socioeconomic status demonstrated higher average civic knowledge than students with a lower socioeconomic background.

Civic knowledge tended to be positively associated with a broad range of attitudes and engagement indicators. 

Civic Engagement

Civic Attitudes

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284520/ICCS_2022_World_map.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iea-releases-latest-results-of-the-international-civic-and-citizenship-education-study-iccs-2022-301997187.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza the HAGUE IEA Releases HAGUE
Vedi anche
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"
News to go
Roma, truffe ad anziani: sgominata una banda
News to go
Migranti, maxi sbarco a Lampedusa: 573 a bordo di un peschereccio
News to go
Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Precettazione? Valuterò"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, attesa per l'esito dell'autopsia
News to go
Allarme bomba in Belgio, chiuse 30 scuole
News to go
Scambio di regali tra il Papa e il presidente del Paraguay
News to go
Israele-Hamas, quarto e ultimo giorno di tregua: ultime news
News to go
Sinner e Bagnaia, sport italiano in cima al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza