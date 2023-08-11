Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:16
INAUGURAL ALULA WORLD ARCHAEOLOGY SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE AT ANCIENT CROSSROADS OF CIVILISATIONS IN NORTH-WEST ARABIA

11 agosto 2023 | 14.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Invited experts from around the world to gather at AlUla, KSA from September 13-15

- Multi-sector reflection on how archaeology and cultural heritage can contribute to wider transformational changes in society

- 'Where the world came to meet, and where we will meet again'

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) is gathering international leaders from the fields of archaeology, cultural heritage, media, innovation, entrepreneurship and more for the first-of-its-kind AlUla World Archaeology Summit.

 

 

From 13 – 15 September at Maraya in AlUla, this invite-only event will feature panels and informal discussions centred on advancing the field of archaeology at a global scale, contributing to further discovery and innovation worldwide.

Beyond scholarly discourse, the Summit will provide a global platform for collaboration with wider audiences. More than 60 speakers from diverse professional backgrounds will broaden the impact of archaeological relevance to global issues, co-creating visionary, heritage-based solutions to contemporary issues across sectors and vice versa.

Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, Executive Director of Archaeology, Conservation and Collections at RCU, said: "The AlUla World Archaeology Summit will foster an environment of cross-disciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange. Inspired by humanity's shared past, we will focus on innovative solutions that can have long-lasting impact on the world. We're excited to host the inaugural Summit in AlUla, where the world came to meet, and where we will meet again."

The AlUla World Archaeology Summit serves the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 with its focus on positively impacting humanity through insights gained from both cultural heritage and advancements in science. The event in AlUla runs during the same period that, for the first time, Saudi Arabia is hosting the 45th UNESCO World Heritage Committee 10-25 September in Riyadh.

The main programme will focus on four key themes – Identity, Resilience, Ruinscapes, and Accessibility. Both Saudi and international archaeology students and young professionals will be selected to join the parallel "Future Forum" providing a platform to engage and contribute to important conversations in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage. There will be field excursions across AlUla, which in recent years has become a hub of archaeological fieldwork and conservation.

Key learnings from the Summit will be shared publicly after the event, along with selected video highlights. Visit www.worldarchaeologysummit.com to learn more.

Noted for editors:

It is always AlUla, not Al-Ula.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184093/Royal_Commission_AlUla.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184088/Royal_Commission_AlUla.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inaugural-alula-world-archaeology-summit-to-take-place-at-ancient-crossroads-of-civilisations-in-north-west-arabia-301898727.html

in Evidenza