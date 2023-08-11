Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:16
International Youth Day 2023: Zoomlion Promotes Green Skills Development among Young Talents, Powering Future Innovative Advancements

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of International Youth Day on August 12, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) kickstarted an initiative this August by inviting twelve underprivileged university students to a two-week immersive camp at Zoomlion Lugu Industrial Park. This initiative is an extension of Zoomlion's long-standing "Love-Changes-Destiny" social welfare program, aimed to empower the students' long-term growth and development through hands-on corporate experiences.

This year's International Youth Day carries the theme, "Green Skills for Youth: Towards A Sustainable World." Addressing the crucial role of green skills in creating a sustainable future, UN Secretary-General António Guterres remarked, "Humanity depends on the boundless energy, ideas and contributions of youth everywhere. Today and every day, let's support and stand with young people in shaping a just and sustainable world, for people and planet."

In a bid to support more talented youth, Zoomlion started to partner with multiple organizations to co-launch the "Love-Changes-Destiny" initiative in 2003. As of 2022, it has raised 462 million yuan (USD 64.47 million) and supported more than 104,000 students through college.

With continual and deepened cooperation with educational institutions, including Tsinghua University, Central South University, Hunan University and more, Zoomlion organizes camps, seminars, and events for students across China. These endeavors aim to foster interdisciplinary engineering talent with innovative mindsets, consolidate recruitment bases, and support an array of social welfare projects.

In addition to offering training courses with the College of Automotive and Mechanical Engineering of Changsha University of Science & Technology, Zoomlion has worked with many universities to develop training methods at the intern training bases, integrating the industry with education to ensure a supply of workforce.

Zoomlion also hosts exchange visits for doctoral and masters' students, proactively participates in high-level talent recruitment events including Lugu and High-tech Zone Talent Recruitment, Xiaoxiang Talent Recruitment, and Changsha Talent Recruitment, and completes online career planning coaching programs with multiple universities.

Zoomlion's steadfast commitment to the youth not only lays a robust foundation for the company's future growth, but also underscores its role as a socially-conscious enterprise. Dedicated to enriching society and uplifting future generations, Zoomlion envisions crafting a brighter, greener, and more sustainable tomorrow in collaboration with more youth.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-youth-day-2023-zoomlion-promotes-green-skills-development-among-young-talents-powering-future-innovative-advancements-301898737.html

in Evidenza