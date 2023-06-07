Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:14
comunicato stampa

Odisha Train Accident: KIIT to Provide Jobs and Education to Victims' Families of Odisha

07 giugno 2023 | 15.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BHUBANESWAR, India, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India will provide employment to one family member and free education to children who lost their parents in the tragic train crash last week near Balasore in eastern Odisha state.

Announcing the humanitarian package in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, "We can't reduce the sorrow of the family members of those who died in the train accident, but we will try our level best to support them. We will try to support the victims' families by offering a job to one member from each family at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility, and provide free education to their kids at KIIT and KISS as per their eligibility from standard one up to higher level. We will inform them how to apply for the job as well as for free education."

KIIT, a leading university in India, has always come forward and extended humanitarian services during any ill-disposed period. During COVID-19 also, KIIT came forward to support hundreds of students who had lost their parents in the pandemic by giving free education, jobs to the family members of the COVID diseased, and helping common people through various means. Now, KIIT has come forward to help and support the victims of the train accident.

Odisha train accident in Bahanaga, Balasore was the deadliest train crash in decades in India, where out of 288 total deaths, 39 are from Odisha. "We thank and praise the effort of the local people for their immediate response in saving the lives of the people, also, the effort of Govt. of Odisha under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon'ble Chief Minister saved the lives of thousand people in the accident. KIIT & KISS pray for the departed souls of the people who died in the accident and convey sympathy to the family members. This support will provide assistance to the families of the victims and ensure a brighter future for their children," said Dr. Samanta.

Media Contact:

Dr. Shradhanjali NayakDirector, PR, KIITdirector.pr@kiit.ac.in+91 674 2725636

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095510/Dr_Achyuta_Samanta_KIIT_KISS.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odisha-train-accident-kiit-to-provide-jobs-and-education-to-victims-families-of-odisha-301844977.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
