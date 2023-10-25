Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

comunicato stampa

QS Global MBA & Business Master's 2024   

25 ottobre 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The World's Best Business Programs for Future Business Leaders    

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has unveiled its latest rankings, highlighting the premier MBA and Business Master's programs across 48 countries. The analysis covers 315 global MBAs and specialized master's in management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management. The US remains at the forefront, claiming the top three MBA spots. Stanford GSB retains its #1 position for the fourth year, followed by The Wharton Schooland Harvard Business School. Key to Stanford's success are its unparalleled Alumni Outcomes and excellent Employability performance. QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "The QS Graduate Management Education rankings offers unique independent insights for business-minded career-driven students to comparatively assess the next step in their professional development."  

QS Global Full-Time MBA Top-20 

2024

2023

Stanford Graduate School of Business 

US

1

1

Penn (Wharton) 

US

2

3

Harvard Business School 

US 

3

2

London Business School 

UK 

4

5

HEC Paris 

France 

5

4

MIT (Sloan) 

US 

6

6

Columbia Business School 

US 

7

8

IE Business School 

Spain 

8

7

Cambridge (Judge) 

UK 

=9 

12

IESE Business School 

Spain 

=9 

10

INSEAD 

France 

11

9

Northwestern (Kellogg) 

US

12

14

UC Berkeley (Haas) 

US 

13

11

Chicago (Booth) 

US 

14

13

UCLA (Anderson) 

US

15

15

Yale School of Management 

US

16

18

NYU (Stern) 

US 

17

19

Oxford (Said) 

US 

18

16

ESADE Business School 

Spain 

19

17

Imperial College Business School 

UK 

20

21

Global MBA Ranking: Overview National University of Singapore(24th) claimsAsia's top MBA spot, excelling in Employability and Alumni Outcomes. Tsinghua University (28th) offers China's leading MBA.

 Toronto (Rotman) ranks 40th globally, marking Canada's top MBA with standout scores in Employability and Thought Leadership.

Melbourne Business School (30th), notable for Thought Leadership and Employability, tops inAustralia.

HEC Paris (5th) leads in Continental Europe, followed by IE Business School (8th) in Spain. London Business School is the UK's best MBA, ranking 4th globally.EGADE Business School (62nd) leads in Mexico and is Latin America's highest-ranking MBA, followed by the INCAE Business School (83rd) inCosta RicaAUB (Suliman S. Olayan) in Lebanon leads the Arab region, ranking 68th.

World's Best Business MastersHEC Paris leads in three master's categories: Master's in Finance, Master's in Management, and Master's in Marketing.

UCLA (Anderson) offers the top Master in Business Analytics.The global leader for Master's in Supply Chain Management is MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503776/2854098/QS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-global-mba--business-masters-2024-301966407.html

