QS Global MBA & Business Master's 2024   

The World's Best Business Programs for Future Business Leaders

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has unveiled its latest rankings, highlighting the premier MBA and Business Master's programs across 48 countries. The analysis covers 315 global MBAs and specialized master's in management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management. The US remains at the forefront, claiming the top three MBA spots. Stanford GSB retains its #1 position for the fourth year, followed by The Wharton Schooland Harvard Business School. Key to Stanford's success are its unparalleled Alumni Outcomes and excellent Employability performance. QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "The QS Graduate Management Education rankings offers unique independent insights for business-minded career-driven students to comparatively assess the next step in their professional development."

QS Global Full-Time MBA Top-20 2024 2023 Stanford Graduate School of Business US 1 1 Penn (Wharton) US 2 3 Harvard Business School US 3 2 London Business School UK 4 5 HEC Paris France 5 4 MIT (Sloan) US 6 6 Columbia Business School US 7 8 IE Business School Spain 8 7 Cambridge (Judge) UK =9 12 IESE Business School Spain =9 10 INSEAD France 11 9 Northwestern (Kellogg) US 12 14 UC Berkeley (Haas) US 13 11 Chicago (Booth) US 14 13 UCLA (Anderson) US 15 15 Yale School of Management US 16 18 NYU (Stern) US 17 19 Oxford (Said) US 18 16 ESADE Business School Spain 19 17 Imperial College Business School UK 20 21 © www.TopMBA.com

Global MBA Ranking: Overview National University of Singapore(24th) claimsAsia's top MBA spot, excelling in Employability and Alumni Outcomes. Tsinghua University (28th) offers China's leading MBA.

Toronto (Rotman) ranks 40th globally, marking Canada's top MBA with standout scores in Employability and Thought Leadership.

Melbourne Business School (30th), notable for Thought Leadership and Employability, tops inAustralia.

HEC Paris (5th) leads in Continental Europe, followed by IE Business School (8th) in Spain. London Business School is the UK's best MBA, ranking 4th globally.EGADE Business School (62nd) leads in Mexico and is Latin America's highest-ranking MBA, followed by the INCAE Business School (83rd) inCosta RicaAUB (Suliman S. Olayan) in Lebanon leads the Arab region, ranking 68th.

World's Best Business MastersHEC Paris leads in three master's categories: Master's in Finance, Master's in Management, and Master's in Marketing.

UCLA (Anderson) offers the top Master in Business Analytics.The global leader for Master's in Supply Chain Management is MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics.

