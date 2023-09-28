Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:44 Contratto medici, firmato rinnovo: aumenti di 289 euro al mese

17:42 Torna 'Lucca Comics & Games' con 300 artisti e 45 ospiti internazionali di 15 Paesi

17:26 Arriva l'assistente materna, aiuto a domicilio per le neo mamme

17:25 Eicma 2023 al via dal 9 al 12 novembre, tra le novità anche il gaming

17:22 Salute, cardiologi: "Non aderenza a terapie potente fattore di rischio"

17:11 Solidarietà, torna Polo for Smiles: la Lazio mette all'asta la maglia ufficiale della squadra

16:58 Cede solaio, operaio muore travolto da macerie nel Palermitano

16:41 MotoGp Giappone 2023, Bezzecchi: "Io rilassato, lotta per titolo riguarda Bagnaia e Martin"

16:36 Nadef alle Camere, 14 miliardi di extra-deficit al vaglio Ue

16:30 Food, Sanfrancesco (Unaitalia): "Pollo proteina bianca 'democratica' e amatissima"

16:28 Equo compenso, Schifone (FdI): "Per noi è legge di equità voluta da Meloni"

16:27 Food, gli chef Negrini e Pisani: "Pollo arrosto piatto conviviale ma anche esperienza gustativa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

World renowned tennis players Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Bublik and Sebastian Korda visit Autism Center in Astana

28 settembre 2023 | 17.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In what has become a tradition at the Astana Open, tennis players Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Bublik and Sebastian Korda visited a center for autistic children in Kazakhstan's capital city.

The athletes received paintings from children at the Asyl Miras Autism Center and in turn gave them gifts.

The assistance provided by the Center is "very important" said Wawrinka. "It's important to help these kids and give them the skills they need in life", the Swiss star added.

"The Center is truly impressive", said Austrian player Thiem, who additionally praised the qualified staff who help the children.

Asyl Miras Autism Centers are a key project of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, which has opened 12 Centers in Kazakhstan, including two in Astana.

The Foundation was established in 2014 by Bulat Utemuratov, a leading Kazakhstani businessman and philanthropist who oversees its activities. Utemuratov is President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Vice President of International Tennis Federation and the key investor in the projects managed by Verny Capital investment group.

Last year, Novak Djokovic — now a 24-time Grand Slam champion — and fellow Grand Slam winners Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev also visited the Center ahead of their opening matches, as did Grand Slam semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Early diagnosis of Autism is critical.

"A broad range of interventions, from early childhood and across the life span, can optimize the development, health, well-being and quality of life of autistic people", the WHO said on its website.

"Timely access to early evidence-based psychosocial interventions can improve the ability of autistic children to communicate effectively and interact socially…The monitoring of child development as part of routine maternal and child healthcare is recommended", the WHO continued.

So far, about 15,000 children with autism spectrum disorder have benefited from programs through the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation.

Like many ATP tournaments, the Astana Open has a strong social dimension, with a number of activities taking place around the event.

Along with Autism Center visit, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation organized a masterclass for young players from across the country with leading players from the tournament. Kazakhstan'sAlexander Bublik hosted the event, along with Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands, Czech player Jiri Lehecka, Adrian Mannarino from France and Australia's Alexey Popyrin.

Separately Dominic Thiem, Argentina'sSebastian Baez, Roberto Carballés Baena from Spain and French player Grégoire Barrère took part in a photoshoot with homeless pets at the Balto animal shelter, to raise awareness of stray pets and the shelter's work finding new owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234502/visit_to_the_autism_center.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234503/Wawrinka_and_Thiem_interacting_with_children.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883640/4312947/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-renowned-tennis-players-stan-wawrinka-dominic-thiem-alexander-bublik-and-sebastian-korda-visit-autism-center-in-astana-301941975.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Salute_E_Benessere Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA world renowned tennis tennis players visit Autism Center tennis
Vedi anche
News to go
Serie A, sesta giornata: stasera ultime tre gare
News to go
Purgatori, nelle prossime settimane deposito relazioni consulenti su autopsia
News to go
Social, Italia prima in Ue per fake news rimosse
News to go
Università, rimborso per studenti idonei ma senza borsa nel 2022
News to go
Amazon aumenta lo stipendio ai dipendenti
News to go
Donald Trump accusato di frode da giudice New York
News to go
Sanità, professionisti da Mattarella: "Assicurare tutela della salute"
News to go
Migranti, la richiesta di Meloni ai partner EuMed9
News to go
Serie A, tutti i match di stasera e domani
News to go
Sardegna, 31 arresti in operazione Monte Nuovo
News to go
Iraq, incendio a festa di matrimonio: un centinaio di morti
News to go
Messina Denaro, tumulata la salma del boss
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza