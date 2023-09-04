Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:49 Ustica, Amato: "Rimesso su tavolo ipotesi già accreditata, ma non ho elementi nuovi"

09:33 MotoGp, Bagnaia dopo incidente in Catalogna: "Farò di tutto per essere a Misano"

09:14 Rapina a Carlos Sainz a Milano, arrestate tre persone

08:27 Ucraina, Tajani su incontro Putin-Erdogan: "Accordo su grano sarebbe passo per pace"

08:25 Csel: aumentano i controlli Inps per malattia, +9,5% in 1° trim.2023 e +1,7% in 2°

08:16 Mostra Cinema Venezia 2023, oggi è il giorno di Sofia Coppola e Woody Allen

08:03 Joe Jonas e Sophie Turner vicini al divorzio? Le indiscrezioni

07:49 Ucraina, Russia attacca porto Izmail. Oggi l'incontro tra Putin e Erdogan

07:07 Pomeriggio Cinque, al via oggi 4 settembre la nuova stagione

23:44 Allegri come Conte, dalla pistola al ristorante: la Juve e le metafore

23:24 Turchia vince Europei volley femminili, Italia quarta

23:17 Serie A, risultati terza giornata e classifica oggi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicks off on Fri. in Shenyang

04 settembre 2023 | 06.54
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicked off on Friday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China'sLiaoning Province.

The regatta drew over 30 rowing teams including more than 400 rowing coaches and athletes from home and aboard to compete with each other on Hunhe River, one of China's most beautiful urban still water race tracks for rowing. 

Many reputed universities across China, including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Shanghai Tongji University, Xi'an Jiaotong University deployed their strongest lineups to participate in the rowing event.

It is learned that the regatta sets up six groups, including the elite group, the master group, the university group, the youth group, the long-distance round-the-island open group and the long-distance round-the-island university group.

This event will shine a spotlight on Shenyang's "international style", show unique natural landscapes and humanistic features of Hunhe River to the world, and strongly promote Shenyang's city brand image as the "rowing capital".

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335902.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200723/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-6th-shenyang-international-open-regatta-kicks-off-on-fri-in-shenyang-301916666.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Sport Sport Politica_E_PA Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo sLiaoning province off kicked off Sept. 4
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa in Mongolia: "Non ci deve essere confusione tra credo, violenza e conflitti"
News to go
Scuola, Valditara: "Sarà anno di importanti novità"
News to go
Ustica, scalpore dopo le parole di Amato
News to go
It-Alert, continuano i test
News to go
Automobili, i dati sulle vendite in Italia
Venezia 80, la battaglia di Favino: "Stanco dei cliché su attori italiani" - Video
News to go
Spalletti ct della Nazionale, oggi la presentazione
News to go
Ufo, Pentagono lancia sito con info, foto e video
News to go
Elon Musk, nuova sfida a Whatsapp?
News to go
Covid, salgono i contagi in Italia: +28% in ultima settimana
News to go
Occupazione frena a luglio, Istat: -73mila unità rispetto a giugno
News to go
Formula 1, ultime ore per qualifiche a Monza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza