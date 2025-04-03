circle x black
Giovedì 03 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 08:39
comunicato stampa

12367 Service Hotline Public Welfare Promotional Video Officially Released

03 aprile 2025 | 08.39
BEIJING, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 2, 2025, China Immigration Service Hotline 12367 officially launched the public welfare promotional video "Connect the World Closer, Expand Dreams Wider". 12367 Service Hotline platform offers 24/7 multilingual services, providing a seamless "ask-and-solve" one-stop service for both Chinese and foreign nationals. It serves as a vital channel for solving the most pressing immigration-related difficulties and problems that are of great concern to individuals and businesses.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657277/video.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/12367-service-hotline-public-welfare-promotional-video-officially-released-302419537.html

