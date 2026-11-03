140th Canton Fair Phase 3 Highlights Intelligent Healthcare Innovations for a Better Life

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 3 of the 140th Canton Fair, held from October 31 to November 4, centers on the theme "Better Life." As health remains central to high quality of life, the Intelligent Healthcare Zone has emerged as a focal point for buyers seeking solutions that enhance medical care and wellness support.

A Full Spectrum of Health Innovations From Clinical Precision to Daily Care

The Intelligent Healthcare Zone showcases a comprehensive spectrum of products, bridging the gap between professional medical precision and daily wellness needs. On the clinical side, advanced solutions such as stereo magnetic resonance imaging, laparoscopic surgical robots and an intelligent navigation capsule robot gastric endoscopy system highlight the forefront of medical technology. Complementing these professional-grade exhibits are products designed for everyday wellness and caregiving, such as massage robots, exoskeletons that support upright mobility for the elderly or patients and more.

Among these daily-care innovations, a contactless heart screening device has captivated buyers from diverse markets, drawing crowds for hands-on trials. A global first, this device eliminates the need for electrodes or wearable equipment. By simply placing it at the bedside, users can achieve continuous, high-precision heart health monitoring throughout the night, making it an ideal solution for home daily monitoring and community-based early screening.

Additionally, an intelligent portable assisted bathing machine caught the eye of a U.S.-based nursing home operator attending the Canton Fair for the first time. The product perfectly addressed his operational needs, leading to detailed inquiries regarding water capacity, wastewater disposal and operation time per cycle.

AI Advancing Rehabilitation and Assessment

A hip joint assistive exoskeleton stood out, bringing rehabilitation technology into daily life. Designed for people with reduced mobility due to age, injury or recovery needs, it provides safe and effective walking assistance and training. Using digital human modeling and biomechanical simulation, it delivers natural, unobtrusive support through optimized structure and control.

Also featured was an AI-enabled body composition and 3D posture assessment solution for rehabilitation and clinical care. Using AI vision and 3D reconstruction technologies, it evaluates posture, musculoskeletal alignment and muscle balance with millimeter-level precision, completing a full-body assessment in 32 seconds while automatically generating reports and preserving patient data for ongoing monitoring.

At the 140th Canton Fair, the Intelligent Healthcare Zone demonstrates how technology is evolving to meet diverse needs, from high-end clinical interventions to accessible daily care. Reflecting the fair's Phase 3 theme, "Better Life," the zone highlights a holistic approach to health that promises to enhance quality of life for people worldwide.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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