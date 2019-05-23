The European Press Prize: These are the Greatest Achievements in European Journalism of the Year

The European Press Prize announces 2019 winners and runner-ups at their award ceremony at Gazeta Wyborcza in Warsaw

AMSTERDAM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 awards go to an open source investigation with a spy novel-like plot, a harrowing tale of family separation at the US border, a near academic analysis of transatlanticism in the Trump era, a graphic novel with never seen before imagery of the destroyed city of Palmyra and a network of journalists whose mission it is to continue and publish the work of colleagues facing threats, prison, or murder.

They were chosen by the panel of judges, which consists of chairman Sir Harold Evans (Editor-at-Large Reuters), Sylvie Kauffmann (Editorial Director Le Monde), Jørgen Ejbøl (Vice Chairman Jyllands-Posten Foundation), Yevgenia Albats (Editor-in-chief The New Times) and Alexandra Föderl-Schmid (Correspondent Süddeutsche Zeitung).

The 5 winners:

Distinguished Reporting category: 'Fifty-Six Days of Separation' by Katrin Kuntz, Marian Blasberg, Christoph Scheuermann (Der Spiegel, Germany).

- Runner-up: 'Viktor Orbán's reckless football obsession' by Dan Nolan, David Goldblatt (The Guardian, UK).

Innovation category: 'Palmyra, the Other Side' by Guillermo Abril, Carlos Spottorno (El País Semanal - Spain, Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin - Germany).

- Runner-up: 'Elections clouds cleared' by Efe Kerem Sözeri (P24, Turkey).

Investigative Reporting category: 'Unmasking the Salisbury Poisoning Suspects: A Four-Part Investigation' by Christo Grozev, Roman Dobrokhotov, Daniel Romein (Bellingcat, UK).

- Runner-up: 'Money laundering at Danske Bank'by Eva Jung, Simon Bendtsen, Michael Lund (Berlingske, Denmark, and many since then).

Opinion category: 'The end of Atlanticism: has Trump killed the ideology that won the cold war?' by Madeleine Schwartz(The Guardian, UK)

- Runner-up: 'Let's continue talking about murder, not Fico's media tyranny'by Beata Balogova (SME, Slovakia).

Special Award:Forbidden Stories, by the organisation behind 'Forbidden Stories' + partners.

The Award Ceremony took place at Gazeta Wyborcza in celebration of their 30-year anniversary.

About the European Press PrizeThe European Press Prize celebrates the highest achievements in European journalism. The prize is awarded in 5 categories, each worth €10.000.

The prize is made possible by a number of media foundations: The Guardian Foundation, Thomson Reuters Foundation, The Politiken Foundation, Foundation Veronica, The Jyllands-Posten Foundation, Democracy and Media Foundation and The Irish Times Trust Limited. The prize also partners with MDIF, Agora Foundation, ANP and De Balie.

