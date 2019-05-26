Big Data Expo shows Guizhou's big ambition as China's Big Data Valley

GUIYANG, China, May 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in southwest China, Guizhou province has long been considered a less-developed area due to its remoteness and isolation. However, it has been on a fast lane to build itself into China's big data valley since it hosted the first China International Big Data Industry Expo in 2015.

In merely four years, the Expo has become an important annual event in the big data industry with a focus on the latest trends and win-win cooperation.

The 2019 China International Big Data Industry Expo ("Big Data Expo") kicks off on May 26 China time in Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou province. Focusing on "innovative development and digital future", the expo features high-end dialogues, forums, contests, exhibitions and other colorful events, which spotlight the latest technical innovations and provide an international platform for presentation of hi-tech companies.

"I have been familiar with Guizhou for quite a while. The development of big data as an industry here is now part and parcel of the province's makeup," said Prof. Reiner Dudziak at the Bochum University of Applied Sciences in Germany, who is also a judge at the German division of the 2019 China International Big Data Fusion Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Global Competition, in an interview with Huanqiu.com, an official media partner of the Big Data Expo.

The 2019 Big Data Expo is expected to witness two breakthroughs: the introduction of guest country of honor mechanism and the Shubo (the Chinese name of "Big Data Expo") Corridor.

Attending the Expo are 156 international companies from 25 countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. Global big names in the industry including Google, Dell and Pivotal have booths at the expo.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OO0PzVWOwhI