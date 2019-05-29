Young Living Unveils New Global Headquarters at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Unique HQ combines stunning design with green initiatives

LEHI, Utah, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, today celebrates the grand opening of its Global Headquarters (GHQ) in Lehi, Utah, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event. The unveiling of the five-story, 263,000-square-foot building is part of the company's commemoration of its 25-year anniversary.

Young Living's Global Headquarters is constructed to qualify for both LEED and Green Globe certification, and the unique design organizes workspace for nearly 1,000 employees around a botanical atrium with two immense skylights and a three-story waterfall. Keeping with Young Living's dedication to nature and its zero-waste goal, the building boasts more than 20 eco-friendly features, including roof solar panels, interior glass walls to maximize natural lighting, regionally sourced construction materials, vehicle-charging stations, and extensive recycling systems.

"The opening of a new corporate headquarters in Lehi is nothing new," said Jared Turner, President and COO of Young Living. "That's why we wanted our campus to stand out. Our goal was to embody the vision of our founder, D. Gary Young. He envisioned a world where everyone enjoyed whole-life wellness. That's why we pulled out all the stops when it came to construction and catering to our employees' needs. At the GHQ, employees and our neighbors and friends can eat organic, locally sourced food at the Vitality Cafe, while employee amenities also include an on-campus gym with company-subsidized personal training, an indoor atrium, and outdoor gardens for a dose of nature during the workday." Additional features include the Skyrider Amphitheater, a research greenhouse, and the D. Gary Young Museum scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.

The new building is located at 1538 Sandalwood Drive in Lehi. Young Living invites visitors to stop by to view the atrium, watch the distillation of essential oils in the science lab, and visit the museum. The on-site Experience Center will give the public an opportunity to learn more about Young Living's global farms, vast array of essential oils and oil-infused products, Seed to Seal® quality commitment, 5×5 Pledge goals, and more.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting will feature remarks from Mark Johnson, Lehi City Mayor; Thom Carter, Executive Director of UCAIR; and Mary Young, Jared Turner, and Ron Harris of Young Living Essential Oils. United States Congressman Ben McAdams will deliver a keynote address. The event will stream live on Young Living's website from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., MT, and can be viewed by logging on to YoungLiving.com/ghqribboncutting.

About Young Living Essential OilsYoung Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

Media ContactFor media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/894307/Young_Living_Global_HQ.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/323110/Young_Living_Essential_Oils_Logo.jpg