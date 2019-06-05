Boeing Advances Biofuels, Recycling and Conservation

Boeing beats greenhouse gas reduction goal by 7.3% at work sites

Global Environment Report showcases improved environmental performance

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today released its 2019 Global Environment Report, highlighting how the company is building cleaner, more fuel-efficient airplanes and finding innovative ways to recycle and conserve resources.

In 2018, Boeing unveiled its new environment strategy through 2025 with ambitious goals to innovate products for environmental performance, reduce emissions, waste, and water and energy consumption at work sites, and to work with communities around the globe.

"We are committed to cleaner water, air and land, and this report highlights the wide range of efforts surrounding Boeing's environmental stewardship around the globe," said Bryan Scott, vice president of Environment, Health & Safety.

Highlights of the report include:

