ToJoy Western Europe Officially Established and Committed to Promoting Global "Joy Sharing"

PARIS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June 3 saw the grand opening ceremony of ToJoy Western Europe in Paris. The event was graced by the presence of Lu Junqing (Chairman of ToJoy Shared Group), Ge Jun (Global CEO of ToJoy Shared Group), three co-chairmen of ToJoy (Yves Leterme, former prime minister of Belgium; Boris Tadic, former president of Serbia; and Jose Maria Figueres, former president of Costa Rica), as well as by senior executives of ToJoy.

Contracts for Hanbond, OriginWater, Qifei Fruit Juice Robot, and two European projects were successfully signed at the event -- an indication that the newly established ToJoy Western Europe has made material progress in business development. Going forward, more projects from China and Europe will go global from ToJoy Western Europe.

By setting up ToJoy Western Europe, ToJoy practices the proposition of "business without borders"; on the other hand, ToJoy seeks to popularize its enterprise spirit in a "more universal" manner, promoting its innovative model -- global enterprise accelerator -- to the world. This will empower enterprises at a faster pace and help premier global companies seize the global market to share the gargantuan value thus generated.

ToJoy Shared Group, founded in 1991, is a super global O2O business platform that is specialized in accelerating unicorn companies. ToJoy has 100+ wholly-owned subsidiaries and holding companies across 38 cities worldwide. It has 6,000+ employees, including 700+ professional investors and senior managers. Since its inception, with a mission of "Scaling Business, Sharing Success", ToJoy has been committed to allowing global entrepreneurs to work together to share gargantuan value.

Previously, ToJoy had overseas presence in the United States, Europe, Latin America, ASEAN, and other countries and regions, having set up headquarters companies in cities like Vienna, New York City, and Hong Kong. Additionally, ToJoy is preparing its business deployment in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India. The establishment of ToJoy Western Europe is another significant move for ToJoy to deepen its global deployment. ToJoy West Europe also serves as a high ground and fulcrum for the second development phase of ToJoy. Guests present in the event, international political community, and business circles all spoke highly of and provided strong support for ToJoy West Europe, indicating their optimism not merely about a Chinese enterprise but about the Chinese economy as well.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899963/ToJoy_Western_Europe.jpg