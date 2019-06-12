National Defense article covering U.S. Department of Defense Tech Refresh Program features Handheld Raman Analyzer from Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices , a U.S.-based, leading pioneer of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers, is pleased to announce the selection of the Rigaku Progeny ResQ 1064nm handheld Raman analyzer for chemical identification, for global deployment as part of the United States Army's updated Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits and Outfits (DRSKO) program. The analyzer will be put into service kits that go out into the field. WILMINGTON, Massachusetts, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --, a U.S.-based, leading pioneer of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers, is pleased to announce the selection of the1064nm handheld Raman analyzer for chemical identification, for global deployment as part of the United States Army's updated Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits and Outfits (DRSKO) program. The analyzer will be put into service kits that go out into the field.

The DRSKO program consists of a family of sensors, protective suits and other products that give soldiers the tools they need to help them detect and isolate chemical hazards in the field. The Progeny ResQ analyzer was chosen as a new technology addition as part of a tech refresh program led by the Joint Program Executive Office (JPEO) of the Department of Defense (DOD).

The selection of the Progeny™ ResQ™ analyzer is the subject of a new article in in the May 2019 edition of National Defense Magazine. As reported in the article, the Progeny ResQ analyzer was selected to meet the Army's need for a handheld system able to detect a wide-range of hazardous material. The device is a portable spectroscopic analyzer that can be used to analyze liquids, pastes, powders and gels. The technology is able to identify hazardous chemicals that are inside of a container without having to remove them, thereby protecting users from harm from exposure to potentially hazardous materials.

The Progeny ResQ analyzer was subjected to rigorous testing in order to be added to the list of approved equipment for the Army's program. The unit has a library of approximately 13,000 chemicals and compounds that can be identified including explosives, narcotics, toxic chemicals and chemical warfare agents.

National Defense is the business and technology magazine of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA). National Defense Magazine provides information about market trends, scientific breakthroughs, product development and military programs, bringing news and commentary from the Pentagon, the administration, Congress and industry.

The full article can be accessed at http://www.nationaldefensemagazine.org/articles/2019/5/17/chemical-analyzer-chosen-in-tech-refresh-program

More information about handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers from Rigaku is available at www.rigaku.com/handhelds.