Thornburg Funds Launch on Allfunds Platform

- Suite of eight Thornburg UCITS funds are available on the world's largest institutional fund distribution network & leading European platform

- Thornburg also expands reach to five additional European countries

SANTA FE, New Mexico, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm with $44 billion in assets under management1, is pleased to announce that its Ireland-domiciled range of UCITS funds have been added to the Allfunds platform, the world's largest institutional fund distribution network and the largest European platform.

Thornburg has also widened its global distribution footprint in Europe. In addition to availability for investors in Ireland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, Thornburg's suite of eight UCITS funds are now accessible to investors in Denmark, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway.

"Greater availability of our global equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investment solutions, particularly across Europe, is an important step to making Thornburg's investment strategies more accessible to investors," said Carter Sims, global head of distribution at Thornburg. "We are excited to partner with Allfunds to offer our highly active and benchmark agnostic UCITS funds to intermediary and institutional investors across the globe."

Thornburg's range of UCITS funds available through Allfunds include:

Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund is a globally oriented portfolio whose aim is to provide an attractive and growing income stream, with capital appreciation, over time. A dynamic blend of global dividend-paying stocks and bonds of virtually any type, this fund is broadly flexible in pursuit of its objectives.

Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund is a flexible and focused equity portfolio with holdings selected on a bottom-up basis via a disciplined, value-based framework.

Thornburg Global Quality Dividend Fund is a bottom-up, value-oriented, focused portfolio of dividend-paying stocks from around the world in a broad search for attractive dividend yield.

Thornburg International Equity Fund is a focused, diversified portfolio of leading, mostly large-cap international companies, selected via a fundamentally driven, bottom-up, valuation-sensitive process.

Thornburg Developing World Fund is a balanced approach to investing in emerging markets, built on a concentrated portfolio of leading companies at attractive valuations selected to manage risk while still pursuing a differentiated return.

Thornburg Limited Term Income Fund is a flexible, actively managed, core portfolio of high-quality U.S. dollar-denominated bonds.

Thornburg Strategic Income Fund is a global, income-oriented fund with a flexible mandate focused on paying an attractive, sustainable yield. The portfolio invests in a combination of income-producing securities with an emphasis on higher-yielding fixed income.

Thornburg Long/Short Equity Fund, a U.S. equity long/short fund that combines tenets of both growth and value investing to pursue long-term capital appreciation.

About AllfundsAllfunds Group offers integrated fund solutions (operational, analysis and information). Created in 2000, today Allfunds has more than €370 billion assets under administration and offers more than 77,000 funds from over 1,475 fund houses. Allfunds Group has a local presence in Luxembourg, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Chile, Colombia and Brazil and has 625 institutional clients, including major commercial banks, private banks, insurance companies, fund managers, international brokers, and specialist firms from 45 different countries.

About ThornburgThornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $44 billion as of March 31, 2019 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction, and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest, and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com.

ContactsChris ElsmarkManaging Director – Head of EMEA DistributionThornburg Investment Management LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 7887 62 79Email: chris.elsmark@thornburg.com

For Media Inquiries Michael CorraoDirector of Global Communications Thornburg Investment ManagementTel: +1 (505) 467-5345 Email: mcorrao@thornburg.com

Important UCITS Information

The Fund is offered solely to non-U.S. investors under the terms and conditions of the Fund's current Prospectus. The Prospectus contains important information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the full Prospectus and KIID for the Fund may be obtained in the forms and literature section of this website, or by contacting the local Paying Agent through the Fund's Transfer Agent, State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Additional risks may be associated with investments in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations. Portfolios investing in bonds have the same interest rate, inflation, and credit risks that are associated with the underlying bonds. The value of bonds will fluctuate relative to changes in interest rates, decreasing when interest rates rise. This effect is more pronounced for longer-term bonds. Unlike bonds, bond funds have ongoing fees and expenses. Investments in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) may bear additional risk. Investments in lower rated and unrated bonds may be more sensitive to default, downgrades, and market volatility; these investments may also be less liquid than higher rated bonds. Investments in derivatives are subject to the risks associated with the securities or other assets underlying the pool of securities, including illiquidity and difficulty in valuation. A synthetic short position will lose value as the security's price increases. Theoretically, the loss on a synthetic short can be unlimited. Investments in the Fund are not insured, nor are they bank deposits or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity.

Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. For performance current to the most recent month end, visit http://www.thornburgglobal.com.

Distributor – Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (+1.855.732.9301). Administrator: State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, ThornburgTA@statestreet.com.

Important Information for UK Investors

This communication and any investment or service to which this material may relate does not constitute an offer or solicitation to invest in the Fund and is exclusively intended for persons who are Professional Clients or Eligible Counterparties for the purposes of the FCA Rules and other persons should not act or rely on it. This communication is not intended for use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is issued by Thornburg Investment Management Ltd. ("TIM Ltd.") and approved by Robert Quinn Advisory LLP which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). TIM Ltd. is an appointed representative of Robert Quinn Advisory LLP.

The Fund is a sub-fund of Thornburg Global Investment plc, an open-ended umbrella type investment company with segregated liability between sub-funds, authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) on 25 November 2011 as an investment company pursuant to the UCITS Regulations. Authorisation of the Company by the CBI is not an endorsement or guarantee of the Company by the CBI nor is the CBI responsible for the contents of the Prospectus or KIID.

This material constitutes a financial promotion for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "Act") and the handbook of rules and guidance issued from time to time by the FCA (the "FCA Rules"). TIM Ltd. neither provides investment advice to, nor receives and transmits orders from, persons to whom this material is communicated nor does it carry on any other activities with or for such persons that constitute "MiFID or equivalent third country business" for the purposes of the FCA Rules.

Assets under management as of March 31, 2019

