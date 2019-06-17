edelkrone Introduces Their First ORTAK Product

ORLANDO, Florida, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORTAK is a unique co-manufacturing approach that allows anyone to own fully functional high-tech products at much lower prices. With ORTAK method, edelkrone customers now can buy the CNC machined aluminum parts needed online, download the 3D model published by edelkrone, print them and assemble the product easily at home without sacrificing from the product quality with the ability to customize the design, form, and color to customers' needs.

edelkrone wants to highlight that the 3D printers will be in every house in the near future, so with the ORTAK line, they aim to make the manufacturing more feasible, decrease the cost for both the customers and the company and reduce the return on investment time drastically.

FlexTILT Head 3D is the first product from the newly-launched ORTAK line for budget-friendly filmmaking.

It is the 3D printable version of FlexTILT Head 2, the company's best-selling tripod head as ultimate pan & tilt solution.

The company emphasizes that ORTAK products will be as fully functioning, durable and long-lasting as the originals for a much lower price. Customers will be able to customize the colors of the parts and get a better return on investments for their 3D printers. The good part is that if for any reason a part breaks, users will print their own spare parts.

The company also announced that it will not be the only or last ORTAK product and there are more products to come.

FlexTILT Head 3D is now available for $29 at http://edel.kr/ortak3d with free same day shipping worldwide.

For more information, visit edelkrone's website at www.edelkrone.com.

