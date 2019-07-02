CO2 Solutions and COAL21 Jointly Announce the Results of an Important Study on the Application of Enzymatic Technology to Coal-Fired Power Plants and Industrial Processes
QUEBEC CITY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CO
2Solutions Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: CST) a carbontech leader in the field of enzyme-enabled carbon capture and COAL21 Ltd. (COAL21), the foundation of a significant investment by the Australian black coal industry in the demonstration of low emission coal technologies, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), are pleased to announce the results of a study examining the performance of the Corporation's enzymatic technology when applied to coal-fired power plants for post-combustion carbon capture. The study was conducted over the past 18 months by PROCOM Consultants (Brisbane, Australia) and funded by the COAL21 Fund.
The methodology applied by PROCOM in this in-depth study included the development of rate-based models for absorber/stripper, the validation of the enzymatic technology's heat/mass balance and the key performance parameters and model integration of the enzymatic technology in coal-fired power plants. The simulation software used was Aspen Plus. Two reference cases were modelled: i) US DoE SC reference case (B12B) and ii) supercritical (SC) power plant from Queensland, Australia. In both cases, the performance of the Corporation's enzymatic technology was compared to a known advanced amine technology (Cansolv). The Corporation provided two unoptimized process books of its enzymatic technology at different scales based on its ProTreat® models to the PROCOM study.
Following are the main study conclusions reached by PROCOM Consultants:
"We take this opportunity to recognize COAL21 and PROCOM Consultants for their thoroughness, attention to detail, hard work and diligence in carrying out this extensive study," stated Richard Surprenant, CO
2Solutions' Chief Technology Officer. "The detailed report prepared by Procom Consultants highlights the low-cost and environmentally friendly qualities of our process. It further confirms the major paradigm shift that the enzymatic technology represents for the carbon capture industry. We strongly believe that the future of carbon capture rests on modern, innovative, low environmental footprint, and low-cost technologies. It's time to face today's carbon challenge with 21
st-century technology."
"We thank CO
2Solutions for their complete cooperation during the preparation of this study on the enzymatic technology" stated Mark McCallum, CEO of COAL21. "The enzymatic technology developed by CO
2Solutions is an exciting process that holds the promise of lower-cost and environmentally friendly carbon capture. It has demonstrated that it is possible to reduce parasitic energy loads and the overall environmental footprint. It is through the broad application of technologies such as these that we can mitigate carbon emissions from any source, including coal."
About CO
2Solutions Inc.CO
2Solutions is a carbontech leader in the field of enzyme-enabled carbon capture and has been actively working to develop and commercialize the technology for stationary sources of carbon pollution. CO
2Solutions' technology lowers the cost barrier to Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS), positioning it as a viable CO
2mitigation tool, as well as enabling industry to derive profitable new products from these emissions. CO
2Solutions has built an extensive patent portfolio covering the use of carbonic anhydrase, or analogues thereof, for the efficient post-combustion capture of carbon dioxide with low-energy aqueous solvents. Further information can be found at
www.co2solutions.com. Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking. These statements relate to future events or CO
2Solutions' future economic performance and reflect the current assumptions and expectations of management. Certain unknown factors may affect the events, economic performance and results of operation described herein. CO
2Solutions undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.
About COAL21COAL21 Ltd. (COAL21) operates the COAL21 Fund to support the pre-commercial demonstration of low emission coal technologies (such as carbon capture and geological storage).
About PROCOM ConsultantsPROCOM Consultants Pty Ltd. (PROCOM) provides a range of engineering, commissioning and operation services to conventional oil and gas and non-conventional energy industries including rigorous process modelling.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
www.co2solutions.com
Investor Relations and Media Contact: CO2 Solutions, Jeremie Lavoie, +1-418-842-3456, ext. 223,
jeremie.lavoie@co2solutions.com
