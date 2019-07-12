AmaWaterways Officially Welcomes Revolutionary AmaMagna With Festive Christening Ceremony

® Award-Winning Godmother Samantha Brown AmaWaterways Co-Founders and Valued Partners Celebrate with EmmyAward-Winning Godmother Samantha Brown

"With AmaMagna's double width design allowing for more personal space, amenities and dining venues, I have had this unique ship on my mind for years and today we are thrilled to officially welcome her to the AmaWaterways family," said Schreiner. "We are grateful to have so many of our friends and travel partners here with us as we celebrate this exciting time for our company."

Honoring the long-standing tradition associated with ship christenings that originates more than 4,000 years ago, a priest blessed the ship and crew while Godmother Brown broke a champagne bottle against AmaMagna's hull, signifying good luck on the journeys ahead.

"Through the years, we have celebrated each new ship the Ama way – with lots of love! Samantha shares many values with our company – most notable through her PBS series "Places to Love", where she discovers the emotional heart of travel through the people who are changing, challenging and strengthening a destination," said Karst. "She is a perfect fit as Godmother for this very special ship that is also challenging ideas of what river cruising can offer people in search of personalized travel experiences."

The striking new ship was welcomed by Grein Mayor Rainer Barth and a distinguished group of regional government and tourism representatives. Afternoon festivities included speeches by Schreiner, Karst and Brown, along with lively local entertainment celebrating the Blue Danube Waltz, Sound of Music and Austrian singer Falco. Following regionally-inspired cocktails and a gala dinner, guests were also treated to a sun deck show featuring dazzling LED performers and fireworks to cap off the festivities.

"I am proud to be Godmother to this incredibly innovative ship," said Brown. "I have always been impressed by the warmth and attentive care that the crew have shown to me and my family during our previous AmaWaterways cruise, but while traveling on board AmaMagna this week, the ship and the service have exceeded all my expectations of what a cruise experience can be."

AmaMagna is twice the width of traditional river cruise ships, yet welcomes only 20 percent more guests, allowing generous personal space – with more than half of the 98 staterooms designated as suites measuring between 355 and 710 sq. ft. All staterooms and suites are appointed with stylish décor and natural wood accents. The suites feature full outside balconies, open seating areas and luxurious bathrooms, complete with double sinks and walk-in showers. Six Grand Suites (474 sq. ft.) and an Owner's Suite (710 sq. ft.) provide even more amenities with separate seating areas and sizable bathrooms complete with spa-like bathtubs.

With four restaurants to choose from, the ship delivers award-winning cuisine and service along with enhanced guest amenities such as an onboard cinema; a large boutique; an expansive Zen Wellness Studio, complete with a large exercise area offering group classes in stretching, cardio and core strengthening and spin classes led by a professionally trained Wellness Host. A juice bar and two massage rooms, along with manicure, pedicure and hair services; and a sun deck with a large heated pool, relaxing whirlpool and sky bar add to the enjoyment on board. All sun deck facilities are easily accessible via an innovative pop-up elevator serving all four decks.

Exclusive to AmaMagna, guests may take advantage of a Concierge Golf Program, providing the opportunity to experience four top-level golf courses in Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany while enjoying the magic of river cruising. AmaMagna's itineraries include Romantic Danube, Melodiesof the Danube and Christmas Marketson the Danube.

About AmaWaterwaysA family-owned company celebrating 17 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 23 ships sailing Europe's Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine, Garonne, Dordogne, Dutch and Belgian Waterways and Douro Rivers, Southeast Asia's Mekong and Africa's Chobe River. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies"; its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining—including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant as well as complimentary fine wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Modern, spacious and tastefully decorated, each ship features onboard amenities such as hair and massage salons and a fitness room, and many have heated outdoor swimming pools with swim-up bars. AmaWaterways leads the river cruise industry in innovation highlighted with the launch of AmaMagna, which at twice the width of traditional river ships, offers a new dimension in luxury river cruising. The company also offers a variety of themed sailings and brand relationships, with sailings geared towards active travelers and families as well as group and charter options.

With the highest-rated ships in Europe according to the third edition of Berlitz: River Cruising in Europe & the USA, AmaWaterways has received countless honors and accolades including Cruise Critic's Editor's Pick Award for "Best for Active Cruisers" and 2018 AFAR Reader's Choice Award for "Best River Cruise Line."

