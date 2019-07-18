Young Living Acquires Nature's Ultra

Organic hemp farm infuses pure Certified Pharmaceutical Grade CBD containing Young Living essential oils and 0% THC.

Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced today its acquisition of Nature's Ultra. Nature's Ultra, with its more than 1,500 acres of hemp farms in Colorado, will continue to operate independently to provide industry-leading CBD products that are legal under federal law and are certified natural, organic, vegan approved, and gluten free, and with the added benefits of Young Living's industry leadership and expertise in offering the highest quality oil-infused products.

"The pristine conditions in the Rocky Mountains allows Nature's Ultra to source pure CBD from Colorado hemp fields that are grown without the use of pesticides," says Dr. Mike Buch, Young Living's Chief Science Officer. "By adding our oils to this high-quality isolate, we are able to offer a Smart-Spectrum™ product that doesn't compromise on quality, and Nature's Ultra CBD oils can proudly display the Young Living logo because they meet our stringent Seed to Seal® Standards."

After being rigorously tested, Nature's Ultra farms and cultivation practices have received Young Living's Seed to Seal approval. Its industry-leading hemp farms use organic and sustainable farming practices to infuse 0% THC and Young Living essential oils.

"It's a match made in health—Young Living is the world leader in essential oils, and CBD belongs in that space," says Richard Ricketts, Nature's Ultra Founder and CEO. "Their Seed to Seal commitment to quality so closely mirrored our own that it only made sense to work together to bring high-quality CBD to the world."

The entire Nature's Ultra product line is organically and naturally cultivated from one of the first hemp farms in the United States to hold the USDA organic handler's certification. Its high-quality CBD isolate is infused with Young Living essential oils sourced from corporate-owned or partner farms as well as Seed to Seal-certified suppliers.

