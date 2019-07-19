Victor Restis Sues The American Interest, Inc. For Damages For Defamation And False Light

Victor Restis Represented By Coburn & Greenbaum, PLLC

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Restis, the entrepreneur and accomplished businessman, who is ranked as one of the most influential individuals in the international shipping community, who also has significant and diverse interests in a broad range of business sectors, including financial, media, hospitality and leisure, real estate, and energy, has filed a defamation and false light lawsuit against The American Interest, Inc.

The lawsuit filed in the District of Columbia Superior Court (Case No.: 2019-CA-0044681 B) by the law firm of Coburn & Greenbaum, PLLC alleges that the American Interest article titled "A Greek Bearing Grifts" defamed Mr. Restis and portrayed him in a false light. Significantly, the article states that Restis was caught "red handed" extracting loans from the state under the names of family members and then "siphoning the cash off to his offshores". The lawsuit alleges this is a false statement. The Athens based Court of Appeal ruled, well in advance of the publication of the American Interest article, that Restis's actions were perfectly legal and "standard banking practice" and that the bank had sufficient working capital. The Complaint alleges The American Interest published the article with either knowledge of the Court of Appeal's decision or in reckless disregard for the truth, demonstrating malice.

The American Interest is a multi-platform media organization, featuring analysis, opinions, reviews and podcasts. It is a prominent and well circulated magazine on foreign affairs. The article "A Greek Bearing Grifts" was widely circulated around the world and as alleged in the Complaint, caused Restis significant damages. Restis seeks damages in excess of $100 million dollars.