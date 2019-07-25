LG Bolsters Ultra-premium Presence At 2019 Evian Championship

Events to Include LG SIGNATURE Hole and Many Customer Experience Opportunities

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will celebrate its third year as the official partner of The Evian Championship, where the elegant LG SIGNATURE premium brand will take center stage with numerous events and experience opportunities planned to showcase its unique offerings.

The championship, which takes place this year from July 25-28 in Évian-les-Bains, France, stands as one of five majors on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour, alongside ANA Inspiration, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, U.S. Women's Open and Ricoh Women's British Open. The international event is expected to attract over 24 million viewers from 170 different countries, underscoring its truly global appeal.

LG SIGNATURE will take center stage on all four days through a variety of events such as the captivating LG SIGNATURE Experience Zone where professionals and spectators alike can get to know LG's sophisticated products first-hand. The zone will feature the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, refrigerator, washing machine and air purifier, as well as the collection's newest LG SIGNATURE wine cellar. The wine cellar will also be showcased in the tournament's VIP sections, allowing guests to enjoy golf while treating themselves to perfectly stored wine for the complete spectator experience.

On the golf course, the all-important eighth hole will again be designated The LG SIGNATURE Hole, with banners displaying the distinctive quality of the brand. With an LG SIGNATURE product the reward for a hole-in-one, fans are encouraged to leave messages for their favorite players on the official Facebook page for a chance to win their very own LG SIGNATURE OLED TV.

LG will go one step further for this year's competition, with a digital video series to celebrate LG's successful three-year partnership with the prestigious tournament. The three-part video series, Perfection, will feature the LG SIGNATURE brand along with world renowned golfers Chun In-gee and Park Sung-hyun, aligned by the pursuit of the perfect product, the perfect performance and the perfect game.

"Our partnership with the Evian Championship has continued to gain in strength and momentum over the years, playing a pivotal role in propelling our global premium strategy to the next level," said Brian Na, vice president and head of LG Europe. "We are excited by the opportunity to deliver LG SIGNATURE's ultra-premium luxury to fans of LG in Europe and the world."

About LG SIGNATURE

www.LGSIGNATURE.com LG SIGNATURE is LG Electronics' ultra-premium brand. By uniting the best of LG technology and design under a single brand, LG SIGNATURE offers consumers a collection that boasts subtle elegance and top-notch performance. The range of LG SIGNATURE products includes InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, TWINWash™ washing machine, air purifier and award-winning "wallpaper" OLED TV W. All LG SIGNATURE products have one thing in common: uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials. LG SIGNATURE products have won a number of industry awards for technological innovation and sophisticated design, including 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award, iF Gold Award 2016, Red Dot Design Award 2016 and Engadget Best of CES Award 2019 for LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R. For more information on LG SIGNATURE, please visit