Amgen Controls 98% Of The Shares In Nuevolution After The End Of The Extended Acceptance Period

1 had accepted the Offer. Under Amgen's separate offer to the holders of warrants issued by Nuevolution to the participants under the incentive programs implemented by Nuevolution (the "Warrants"), all 5,109,254 Warrants allotted under the programs were tendered. In total, the securities tendered by shareholders and Warrant holders into the Offer and the Warrant offer, respectively, corresponded to approximately 97.8% of the total number of shares and votes in Nuevolution on a fully diluted basis. 2 In connection with the announcement of the outcome of the Offer on 8 July 2019, Amgen declared the Offer unconditional and extended the acceptance period until 24 July 2019, to give remaining shareholders of Nuevolution the possibility to accept the Offer. On 22 May 2019 at 08:00 CEST, Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Nuevolution AB (publ) ("Nuevolution") to tender all their shares in Nuevolution to Amgen (the "Offer") for SEK 32.50 per share in cash. During the initial acceptance period, which ended on 4 July 2019, Nuevolution shareholders representing approximately 97.6% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares and votes in Nuevolutionhad accepted the Offer. Under Amgen's separate offer to the holders of warrants issued by Nuevolution to the participants under the incentive programs implemented by Nuevolution (the "Warrants"), all 5,109,254 Warrants allotted under the programs were tendered. In total, the securities tendered by shareholders and Warrant holders into the Offer and the Warrant offer, respectively, corresponded to approximately 97.8% of the total number of shares and votes in Nuevolution on a fully diluted basis.In connection with the announcement of the outcome of the Offer on 8 July 2019, Amgen declared the Offer unconditional and extended the acceptance period until 24 July 2019, to give remaining shareholders of Nuevolution the possibility to accept the Offer.

At the end of the extended acceptance period on 24 July 2019, Nuevolution shareholders representing an additional 230,932 shares and votes in Nuevolution, corresponding to approximately 0.47% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares and votes in Nuevolution (approximately 0.42% of the total number of shares and votes in Nuevolution on a fully diluted basis) had accepted the Offer.

Consequently, after the end of the extended acceptance period, Amgen controls a total of 48,544,156 shares and votes in Nuevolution, corresponding to approximately 98.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares and votes in Nuevolution (approximately 88.9% of the total number of shares and votes in Nuevolution on a fully diluted basis). In the aggregate, the securities tendered by shareholders and Warrant holders into the Offer and the Warrant offer, respectively, correspond to approximately 98.2% of the total number of shares and votes in Nuevolution on a fully diluted basis. Amgen did not own or control any securities in Nuevolution at the time of the Offer announcement, and has not, since then, acquired any securities in Nuevolution outside of the Offer and the Warrant offer.

Amgen will not extend the acceptance period further and the Offer is thereby closed. Settlement in respect of the remaining shares tendered during the extended acceptance period is expected to occur on or around 31 July 2019.

Amgen has initiated compulsory acquisition proceedings with respect to the Nuevolution shares that have not been tendered into the Offer. Nuevolution's shares have been delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading was 26 July 2019, in accordance with the information provided by Nuevolution in a press release on 12 July 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Arvind Sood, Amgen Inc., +1 805-447-1060.

Media: Trish Hawkins, Amgen Inc., +1 805-447-5631.

Amgen discloses the information provided herein pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Takeover Rules. The information was submitted for publication on 26 July 2019, 22:00 CEST.

