Leicester City Partners With Xpress Money

- Leicester City Football Club and Xpress Money announce new partnership

- Xpress Money will become the Football Club's Official Money Transfer Partner

- The company is one of the world's fastest growing money transfer brands

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leicester City Football Club has partnered with one of the world's fastest growing money transfer brands - Xpress Money - who will become the Club's Official Money Transfer Partner.

Incorporated in the United Kingdom in 1999, Xpress Money, a Finablr company, has grown exponentially over the past 19 years and continues to provide vital money transfer services to more and more people.

Xpress Money now has a thriving presence across the globe with a geographical presence in 170 countries, including England – where its services helps connect many members of the Leicestershire community with family and friends across the world.

Representatives from Xpress Money visited King Power Stadium last week to meet Club legend Steve Walsh where they were given a special behind the scenes tour of the facilities.

Xpress Money works towards the goal of making money transfers convenient to millions of expatriates residing away from their homes. The company is known as one of the most dependable international money transfer companies and has a network of over 200,000 partner locations worldwide.

Sudhesh Giriyan, Chief Executive of Xpress Money, said: "The passion for football transcends borders, nationalities and ethnicities, and through our partnership with Leicester City we will aim to capitalise on the universal appeal of football to keep the feeling of home alive among millions of people around the world."

"The remittance industry is constantly on the threshold of evolution and a partnership of this stature could catalyse our expansion plans and help us connect to a larger community. Simply put, creating opportunities and connecting communities is central to our partnership with the Football Club."

Ahead of the new Premier League season, exclusive events and experiences are in store for Xpress Money customers and LCFC fans across the world.

Harj Hir, Head of Partnerships at Leicester City, said: "We are delighted to establish a partnership with one of the world's largest money transfer companies. We are very much looking forward to working with the Xpress Money team and our global popularity provides a perfect platform for the partnership to deliver a number of exciting initiatives."

About 'Xpress Money':

Incorporated in 1999, 'Xpress Money' is a global money transfer brand with a thriving presence in more than 170 countries across the globe through partnerships that have a network of over 200,000 locations. It is one of the most dependable and renowned international money transfer brands across the globe. 'Xpress Money' provides customers convenient, simple and secure ways to transfer money across geographies. Its widespread network is strengthened by collaborations with renowned organizations that include international money transfer operators (IMTOs), banking as well as non-banking institutions, retail chains, online remittance players and fintech companies. Xpress Money's state of the art compliance and security policies ensure customers a secure and hassle-free money transfer process.

Xpress Money is part of Finablr, a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions. With deep regulatory know-how, technology expertise and industry leading partnerships, Finablr companies provide a broad array of tailored and trusted financial solutions for consumers and businesses. With a global reach spanning 170+ countries, Finablr companies processed over 150 million transactions in 2018, managing nearly USD 115 billion for customers.

