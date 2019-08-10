HONOR Vision Defines the Future with HONOR "Sharp Tech" Innovations

HONOR launches HONOR Vision, the world's first smart screen equipped with HarmonyOS

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR, a leading smartphone brand, today officially launched the HONOR Vision Series at the 2019 Huawei Developer Conference (HDC). Ushering in a new era for the future of TV, the device is HONOR's first smart screen product, packed full of HONOR's "Sharp Tech" innovations. Equipped with three Huawei self-developed intelligent chipsets—the Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset, an AI Camera NPU chipset and a flagship-level Wi-Fi chipset, HONOR Vision is also the world's first smart screen device to carry Huawei's self-developed HarmonyOS.

"HONOR Vision is not just television as we know it. It defines the future of television with HONOR's 'Sharp Tech' innovations. HONOR Vision will play a more critical role in the future of smart family life. It is not only a home entertainment center, but also an information sharing center, a control management center and a multi-device interaction center," said Mr. George Zhao, President of HONOR.

The World's First Smart Screen equipped with Huawei's Self-developed HarmonyOSDuring the HDC, Huawei launched HarmonyOS, a new microkernel-based, distributed operating system designed to deliver a cohesive user experience across all devices and user scenarios. HarmonyOS will be optimized and gradually adopted across the brand's smart devices including smart watches, smart screens, in-vehicle systems, and smart speakers. HarmonyOS will be released as an open-source platform worldwide to encourage adoption.

In an age where users demand a holistic intelligent experience at all times across all devices, it is important to have an operating system with improved cross-platform capabilities. According to Mr. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, Huawei's innovative HarmonyOS supports all user scenarios across a broad range of devices and platforms, in order to deliver a consistent experience with low latency and strong security. Among the smart devices shown at HDC, HONOR Vision is the first smart screen equipped with HarmonyOS.

Synchronized Tri-chips: Honghu 818 Intelligent Chipset, AI Camera NPU Chipset and Flagship-level Wi-Fi ChipsetHONOR Vision brings a number of innovative technologies together to give users an intelligent smart screen experience.

Honghu 818 Intelligent Display Chipset: As the latest intelligent display SoC available globally, "Honghu 818" carries a magic image-processing engine. Equipped with seven advanced image-processing technologies, including Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDR), Super-Resolution (SR), Noise Reduction (NR), Dynamic Contrast Improvement (DCI), Auto Color Management (ACM) and Local Dimming (LD), the "Honghu 818" chipset enhances and optimizes image resolution, contrast and color performance through multiple algorithms. The octa-core processor can handle heavy image-processing on large screens and run multiple tasks simultaneously. MEMC is also capable of delivering high-resolution images, superior sound quality and far-field voice interaction. The processor's industry-leading bandwidth utilization rate outperforms others by over 50% on average.

AI Camera NPU Chipset: Another "Sharp Tech" innovation, a Smart Pop-up AI Camera equipped with a dedicated HiSilicon Hi3516DV300 NPU chipset enables AI capabilities including face recognition, body tracking and posture detection. The camera's pop-up design provides a smart and secure user experience, tilting downwards by 10 degrees when wall-mounted and automatically hiding behind the screen when not in use.

Flagship-level Wi-Fi Chipset: HONOR Vision is equipped with a flagship Wi-Fi chipset—the HiSilicon Hi1103. As the world's first chipset to support a 160MHz bandwidth with a download rate of up to 1.7Gbps, the chipset is 1.7 times faster than the industry average, enabling smoother and more stable video playback, especially for 4K HD video. It also supports 2.4G/5GHz dual frequency optimization. While 2.4GHz Wi-Fi ensures a stronger Wi-Fi signal and wider reach, 5GHz Wi-Fi enables faster internet speeds and less network latency, offering an optimized connection under a variety of environments.

HONOR Vision: Transforming the Future of TelevisionHONOR Vision will play a more critical role in the smart home. Going beyond a home entertainment center, the HONOR Vision also serves as an information sharing center, control management center and multi-device interaction center.

Home Entertainment Center: HONOR Vision offers an extraordinary audio and video experience, with a library of content from Huawei Video and a range of other platforms, creating a one-stop shop for TV series, variety shows, movies, music, animation and more.

Information Sharing Center: HONOR Vision's intelligent display is equipped with the Family Note Function, allowing users to transfer 600M images between their smartphone and display via Huawei Share in just 20 seconds—100 times faster than transferring via Bluetooth.

Control and Management Center: Huawei and HONOR are committed to establishing HiLink, an open eco-system for the smart home. The platform as well as the technology will be accessible to other smart home providers in the industry, allowing users to connect their preferred smart home products together.

Multi-Device Interaction Center: HONOR Vision's intelligent display utilizes the HONOR Magic-link function, allowing users to use their smartphone or Pad to search for programs, adjust settings, and more. It also allows users to simultaneously sync content being typed out on their smartphone or Pad to the HONOR Vision display. Using this function, users can also connect and project files without downloading any apps on their smartphone or smart screen, and can simply tap to activate NFC and enjoy a 1080P HDR content viewing experience. With an ultra-low latency of 100ms, users can connect devices to HONOR Vision within two seconds. Users can also swap between Miracast mode and DLNA mode seamlessly when watching videos, browsing images and gaming.

Superior Design for a Superior ScreenBoth variants of HONOR Vision feature a 55-inch 4K HDR display. Thanks to its three-side bezel-less Full-View design, users can enjoy a screen-to-body ratio of up to 94%. The smart screen sports a 6.9mm full metal frame and a diamond-patterned rear, supporting an intelligent breathing light and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Mode. The HONOR Vision series includes the 2GB+16GB standard version and the 2GB+32GB PRO version, priced at RMB3,799 and RMB4,799 respectively.

