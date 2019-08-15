Top Aces Hits Record-breaking 80,000 Hours of Air Combat Training

Historic milestone comes as company eyes global expansion

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Top Aces Inc. announced today that it has broken its own record of 75,000 hours of operational air combat training, reaching an industry leading 80,000 flight hours with the most enviable safety record in the industry. No other adversary air provider in the world has delivered this number of flight hours carrying out live air training missions.

The milestone came on July 30th, 2019, during 2-ship Red Air Support for German Air Force (GAF) Eurofighters from the Tactical Luftwaffen Wing 71 "Richthofen" in Wittmund, Germany. The pilots, Elmar "Elmo" Besold and Raimund "Lendi" Lendermann, are among Top Aces' most experienced.

A proud provider of advanced and innovative adversary air services to the world's leading air forces in Canada, Australia, Germany, and soon the United States, Top Aces has earned a reputation for its commitment to professionalism, safety, and efficiency.

"Our dedication to serving our customers as well as our motivation to always do better have allowed us to reach a record-breaking and unblemished 80,000 flight hours," said Paul Bouchard, President and CEO of Top Aces. "We are very pleased with this milestone and are committed to continue to deliver the next generation of highly-representative adversary air to all our customers worldwide."

With a current fleet mix of Dornier Alpha Jets, Douglas A-4 Skyhawks, Learjet 35As, Westwinds and a future fleet of F-16s, Top Aces has a flexible offering ready to meet growing client needs. The company has plans for expansion as early as this year. At the prominent Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in the United Kingdom last month, Top Aces had the opportunity to meet with senior leadership from the world's leading air forces to explore growth opportunities.

"We are extremely proud to announce this exciting accomplishment for our company," said Top Aces Chief Commercial Officer, Russ Quinn. "Our vision remains to be the most trusted provider of advanced air combat training solutions by delivering industry-leading standards of safety, airworthiness and operational excellence."

