'Full-Scenario Retail' Approach Boosts Suning.com 818 Shopping Festival

NANJING, China, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning.com, a Fortune Global 500 retail company and China's largest online-to-offline (O2O) smart retailer owned by Suning Holdings Group, closed its annual 818 shopping festival yesterday. The festival, which merged online to offline strategies with new smart retail concepts, had more than 12,000 internet stores owned by the company participate in it, making 818 one of the most comprehensive carnivals among major e-commerce shopping festivals.

"From pure online shopping, to the integration of online and offline, to nowadays full-scenario retail experiences, the 818 shopping festival is a key example of Suning's continuous effort to innovate in retail and lead development in the industry", said Zhang Jindong, chairman of Suning holdings.

Highlights of Suning.com's 818 Shopping Festival include:

The Suning smart retail strategy focuses on a future of retail that leverages advancements in new technology and merges different buying scenarios to create innovative online-to-offline experiences for consumers, creating a 'full-scenario' retail ecosystem for customers to shop easier anywhere and at any time.

With the impetus of the 'full-scenario' retail approach behind it, this year's 818 festival has demonstrated greater vitality than ever before. With full-scenarios, all-categories, full customer coverage, industry-wide linkage, and continuous efforts around social, content + e-commerce, Suning.com has demonstrated leap-forward innovation in online and offline retail.

About Suning