Karma Automotive Names New VP of European Sales and Network Development

- Leads Karma's European Sales and Network Development Ahead of Brand's Entry into European Market

- Adds Important Luxury Market Experience to Karma's New European Business Unit

- Spearheads European Launch of 2020 Revero GT Luxury EV

IRVINE, California, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogier Kroymans, an accomplished sales and marketing executive with over 20 years of extensive luxury-brand experience, has joined Southern California-based Karma Automotive as VP Sales and Network Development, overseeing the company's European dealer network development and sales strategy.

Kroymans will help lead Karma's dedicated European-based operations, supporting the company's expanding global presence and growth plans, ahead of its all-new fully electrified global platform in 2021. Presently, Karma is represented by 22 retail partners in the U.S., Canada and select export markets, with advancement into four continents this year and next.

"Rogier joins Karma with a breadth of experience in luxury electric automotive, technology and sustainability sectors which will be a vital asset to our team as we grow our global presence and seek new opportunities within the European market," says Karma Chief Revenue Officer, John Maloney. "To succeed in the luxury electric vehicle niche, we must establish distribution points in the right places and be well prepared for the world's discerning luxury buyers of the future."

Prior to Karma, Kroymans served as Global Sales Director of Netherlands-based XCOR Expeditions, a commercial space travel company, where he led global sales initiatives and strategy. Additionally, Kroymans was appointed to Tesla Motors, where he led the company's European network development and pre-owned sales. Prior to this, he managed Tesla's sales presence in Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, and France. Kroymans also brings over a decade of experience in automotive dealership management and sales for luxury and commercial brands including Aston Martin, Jaguar, Ferrari, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo and more, in addition to deep consulting experience.

europe@karmaautomotive.com . For Karma, Kroymans will implement his extensive luxury brand experience to help the brand launch a sales and marketing presence throughout Europe to support its global expansion plans, secure Karma's European dealer network and partnerships, and grow European retail sales. Those wanting to learn more about Karma in Europe should send inquiries to

"This is perhaps the most pivotal time in Karma Automotive's history," Kroymans says. "With the launch of the new 2020 Revero GT luxury electric vehicle followed by an all-new fully-electric global platform in 2021, Karma has tremendous potential within the European market. The company's world-class design and craftsmanship is evident and will attract the kind of network partnerships we need for expansion into Europe, and beyond."

Kroymans earned his Bachelor of Marketing from Hoge School Economic Studies, Amsterdam, Netherlands and holds a MBA in Marketing from AmsterdamUniversity of Applied Sciences.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero GT Karma Automotive is a high-tech incubator that designs, engineers, and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. The new Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images. Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero ator visit the password-free Karma Newsroom atfor the latest press releases, videos and images.