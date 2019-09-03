Pulsating Maple Leaf Coin Another World-First

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is proud to launch a numismatic breakthrough from its ambitious and creative Research and Development team. Working with the University of Ottawa's Centre for Research in Photonics, the R+D team has created the 2020 $10 Fine Silver Coin – Pulsating Maple Leaf, engraved with an array of sub-millimeter-scale mirrors in the shape of a maple leaf on the reverse of this 99.99% pure silver coin. With precise dimensions and orientations, these miniature mirrors produce a design that appears to expand and contract with each tilt of the coin.

Another numismatic wonder is the 2020 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Real Shapes: The Common Loon. For the first time, the iconic loon designed by artist Robert-Ralph Carmichael for Canada'sone-dollar circulation coin, sheds its circular enclosure. The result is a uniquely shaped, pure silver and gold-plated coin struck in the silhouette of the loon floating on the still water of a lake, just as it appears on Canada's "loonie". This is the first in a series that will bring to life the shapes of Canada's classic circulation coin designs, crafted from more than three ounces of pure silver.

Taking engraving relief to a whole new level is the 2019 $250 Fine Silver Ultra High Relief Coin – D-Day: A Snapshot in Time. Honouring the Canadian heroes of the June 6, 1944 D-Day landing at Juno Beach, this ultra high relief coin is the product of a close collaboration between veteran, military collector and author W.E. Storey, CD, and Mint engraver Traian Georgescu. Brought together by product manager Erica Maga, who wanted the Mint's final tribute to our D-Day veterans to capture the full scale of the operation, they studied scores of photographs of the historic landing. Together, they created an overhead view of the scene that unfolded at Bernières-sur-Mer with exceptional depth on a large scale and a relief height of almost 4 millimetres on a one-kilogram 99.99% pure silver coin.

Other finely crafted coins launching this month include:

